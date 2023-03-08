Josh van der Flier: ‘It would be naive of us to start talking about the Grand Slam now’

Josh van der Flier admits that Ireland set out their intention to win a Grand Slam at the start of the tournament, but the World Player of the Year says it would be silly to focus on the overall prize now and risk taking their eyes of the ball for Scotland.

The trip to Murrayfield has long been highlighted as a major risk to Andy Farrell’s side’s ambitions of a clean sweep, a dangerous fixture against an improving Scottish team who are growing in confidence.

While there’s a perception across the Celtic Sea that there's an arrogance in Irish rugby towards Scotland, there’s been nothing but respect from the camp this week.

And Van der Flier is expecting a major test as Ireland look to make it four wins from four.

“It’s probably something we would have mentioned at the start of the tournament,” Van der Flier said of the Slam.

"I wouldn’t say it’s a banned word, no, but I think with the threat that we have this weekend with the Scotland side that are playing so well, it would probably be naive of us to start talking about a Grand Slam or anything like that.

"I think it is going to be a massive challenge against a really, really good side.

"Obviously, the goal for every team going in is you want to win all your games but it will be such a big challenge this week I don’t think you can look far past that.”

Van der Flier says Ireland must be smart and connected to counter the threat posed by Scotland’s out-half Finn Russell.

"He is a brilliant player and he has been in great form,” the Leinster openside said.

"I suppose the trick with him is that you don’t try and think you will solve it on your own.

"If someone jumps out of the line or tries to go at him on their own, he has good footwork, he’s good at picking the right pass to make so it’s a team thing.

"Anyone who is in and around him has to stay focussed on being connected with each other and not give him those opportunities because he is one of those players that you give a bit of space to and he’s good enough to capitalise as we have seen in the past two weeks.”

After a dip in performance against Italy, Van der Flier says Ireland are aiming to make major strides in performance this week.

"There's been loads of chat in different areas but overall I think it's been an emphasis on needing to improve,” he said.

"There were some things that we did really well against Italy and so far in the tournament.

"Today, we were talking about our defence and the threat that Scotland have and I think we'll have to be at our best defensively to play against them.

"And I think we definitely have a bit more growth in that area from the Italy game.

"They attacked really well and Scotland will be a similar threat. So, defence will be huge and there's always going to be room to be better in different areas and we'll be focusing on those.

"Every time this group has come together to train and to play games we have always tried to improve and there’s been things we’ve developed and one thing that’s really good about this group is how close everyone gets together.

"Some lads you might not know so well but you are always better friends with them than you were before, which I think probably doesn’t sound much looking at the performance side of things but it makes a huge difference when you’re playing with lads you know well and you are friends.

"That’s hugely important and also the way we’ve developed throughout the tournament.

"You have things you do well in some games and you grow on those, you take the positives from them.

"The more games you play the more games you have to review and then you learn from those. It’s been a big focus of the coaching staff and for us as players it’s certainly been driven that we need to improve every week so hopefully we are doing that.”



