Johnny Sexton’s last dance in Edinburgh will be poles apart from Ronan O’Gara’s career end 10 years ago

Irish skipper aims to break Six Nations points record at the same venue where his predecessor’s time in green jersey ended in 2013

Ronan O'Gara at the final whistle of his last Six Nations game against Scotland in 2013. Photo: Sportsfile
Johnny Sexton Expand

Ronan O'Gara at the final whistle of his last Six Nations game against Scotland in 2013. Photo: Sportsfile

Ronan O'Gara at the final whistle of his last Six Nations game against Scotland in 2013. Photo: Sportsfile

Johnny Sexton

Johnny Sexton

Ronan O'Gara at the final whistle of his last Six Nations game against Scotland in 2013. Photo: Sportsfile

Sinead Kissane

If Johnny Sexton needed a reminder of the flipside to his situation and how horrible it can all end for a 100-plus-capped Ireland out-half, then he would only need to look back at what happened at Murrayfield 10 years ago.

Not that the positivity around the Ireland squad and the extent of the job that’s ahead of him tomorrow against Scotland at Murrayfield would leave much space in Sexton’s head to be drifting back to 2013.

