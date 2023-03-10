Johnny Sexton’s last dance in Edinburgh will be poles apart from Ronan O’Gara’s career end 10 years ago

If Johnny Sexton needed a reminder of the flipside to his situation and how horrible it can all end for a 100-plus-capped Ireland out-half, then he would only need to look back at what happened at Murrayfield 10 years ago.

Not that the positivity around the Ireland squad and the extent of the job that’s ahead of him tomorrow against Scotland at Murrayfield would leave much space in Sexton’s head to be drifting back to 2013.

He’s got more fulfilling things to consume him, like ticking another box in this Grand Slam chase as Ireland captain in his final Six Nations campaign.

Anyway, who would want to revisit that miserable day at Murrayfield 10 years ago?

Why bring the mood down ahead of tomorrow’s excitement with a reminder of a day that brings a shiver, not to mention the uncomfortable and ruthless ending of the international career of Sexton’s predecessor?

All the same, let’s go back five days before Ireland’s round three Six Nations game with Scotland in Edinburgh in February 2013. Sexton walks into the team room at Carton House and his intuition doesn’t need to be dialled into the red to realise there’s something up.

Sexton was ruled out of the game in Edinburgh with a hamstring injury picked up during Ireland’s 12-6 defeat to England two weeks previously.

Back then, it didn’t seem like Declan Kidney had much of a decision about who would start against Scotland in Murrayfield – the 127-capped Ronan O’Gara or the uncapped Paddy Jackson.

But Sexton came across both of them looking as surprised as each other after Kidney announced the starting team. As Sexton recalled it in his autobiography, ‘Becoming a Lion’, O’Gara told him the news about what just happened in his own Cork way:

“You missed it, boy!’ says Rog. “The biggest team announcement of the year. He’s tricked us all.”

It was a bombshell, even to those inside the camp, as O’Gara had been running most of the reps at 10 in training all week. Jackson didn’t even place-kick for Ulster, as Ruan Pienaar did that business. Yet Kidney went with the debutant.

When Sexton left Carton House a few days later to head home to Goatstown while the rest of the Ireland squad were getting ready to go to Edinburgh, he bumped into Kidney, who joked with him about Jackson, “You’d better hope yer man doesn’t have a blinder!”.

Well, that weekend would deliver a different sort of blinder. Ireland had an unbelievable 78pc possession and 80pc territory in the first half against a poor Scotland team, yet only managed a 3-0 lead at half-time. After missing eight points from the kicking tee, Jackson was replaced by O’Gara after 66 minutes.

With eight minutes left and Ireland trailing by a point, O’Gara kicked a cross-field ball which mis-hit off his shin and wasn’t cleaned up as well as it could have been. Then O’Gara didn’t even find touch. Scotland won a penalty. The scoreline finishes 12-8 to Scotland. Game over.

Expand Close Johnny Sexton / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Johnny Sexton

When RTÉ’s Clare McNamara asked Kidney about O’Gara’s performance, he said: “There were a few turnovers there, too, and that’s what we’ll take a look at.”

O’Gara went into the Ireland dressing room and took responsibility for the cross-kick even though some of his teammates told him not to do that. “Deep down, I knew it was the end of the road for me,” O’Gara wrote in his autobiography ‘Ronan O’Gara: Unguarded’.

You know how the rest of the story goes.

The following Sunday, ahead of the final two Six Nations games against France and Italy and in a week when he would turn 36, O’Gara was with his family watching ‘The Gruffalo’s Child’ in the Cork Opera House and saw a few missed calls from Kidney. He phoned him after. He wasn’t in the squad for the final two rounds.

That defeat in Murrayfield, with 128 caps to his name, was O’Gara’s last in an Ireland jersey.

Sexton called O’Gara when he heard the news. “Right now, I feel sorry for him. A legend deserves an appropriate exit,” Sexton said in ‘Becoming a Lion’.

“A career like Rog’s ought to be acknowledged properly. He deserved a standing ovation in a packed Aviva for his last game, but sport can be cruel and unsentimental. Deccie has to make tough decisions and this was one of them.”

Of course, it’s a ruthless game. But the guess is that Andy Farrell would not have been as unsentimental as this when it comes to the end of the career of a player who spent 13 years playing for Ireland.

This is a far different endgame for Sexton.

There are none of the usual outward red flags that this is a player who’s just holding on before retirement this year.

Far from it.

He missed the Italy game with an injury, but he’s been playing as well as he’s ever been. He doesn’t have to worry about his starting position or place in the squad but instead gets to concentrate fully on getting himself right for the game.

He only needs to look at the son of the Ireland head coach to see how quickly it can flip for an out-half perceived to be untouchable with Owen Farrell dropped to the bench for England’s game against France.

It’s a different place for this 100-plus-capped Ireland out-half going to Murrayfield. This week Sexton spoke about embracing and cherishing the pressure.

“Where else would you rather be? Would you rather be fourth and playing for nothing?” Sexton stated. And he’s got a good personal record in Edinburgh.

A common denominator in Ireland’s two defeats at Murrayfield over the last 10 years was the absence of Sexton.

He wasn’t there for 2013 and was out with a calf injury for the 27-22 defeat in 2017 when Jackson started and Ian Keatley was an unused sub on the bench.

And before he signs off his Six Nations story, Sexton is set to overtake O’Gara at the top of the list for the all-time leading Six Nations leading points scorer.

O’Gara finished with 557 – his last points in the Championship came against England at the Aviva Stadium in what turned out to be his final home game, two weeks before the fateful Scotland game in 2013. Sexton is on 550 points, and fitness permitting, he could well tack on more when he plays England at the Aviva Stadium in what’s set to be his final Six Nations game.

Even though we know it’s coming, the fact this is set to be Sexton’s final Six Nations still seems to be slipping under the radar compared to Brian O’Driscoll’s final Championship in 2014, but that’s probably because the World Cup remains the bigger picture this year.

Sexton’s great rival with Ireland didn’t get to decide how it finished 10 years ago. Nobody probably knows the depth of work Sexton has undertaken to get to where he’ll be at Murrayfield tomorrow at the age of 37.

And besides the obvious variables like injury, the fact Sexton gets to influence as much as he can on how his endgame in the Six Nations goes by starting out-half and being captain of his country is a privileged position that undoubtedly will not be lost on him.