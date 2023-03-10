Johnny Sexton: 'Where else would you rather be? Would you rather be fourth and playing for nothing?'

Ireland captain ready to embrace Murrayfield challenge and beyond

There are certain members of the Ireland squad who can vividly recall the moment Rob Kearney addressed them as part of the 2018 Grand Slam-winning group.

Kearney’s message was simple: savour this success, because it doesn’t come around too often.

As Ireland’s most decorated player, Kearney had to wait nine years before he got his hands on another Slam after the 2009 achievement.

For the likes of James Ryan and Andrew Porter, who were very much the new kids on the block, it was hard not to be swept away by the emotion of the whole occasion, and be lured into thinking that winning at Test level comes easy.

Five years on, Ryan and Porter have a greater appreciation of what Kearney meant back then.

As Ireland prepare for Sunday’s danger-laden trip to Murrayfield, one of the key themes of the week is about embracing the pressure of what awaits against Scotland, while at the same time recognising what’s at stake if they emerge victorious.

​What better man to drive that message this time around than Johnny Sexton – who, like Kearney, has been there and done it.

So, too, have many of the current Ireland squad, yet there are a plethora of others for whom this is very much uncharted territory.

As captain, there will naturally be a big emphasis on Sexton, as he looks to ensure that his team-mates understand the scale of what it would mean to have a chance at becoming the first Irish side to win a Slam on home soil in the professional era.

“It’s about embracing it, it’s about realising that it’s not always like this,” Sexton insists. “Going back a couple of years, we’d lost our first two games – and we were fighting for a bit of respect, a bit of pride, whatever.

“So it’s not always like this. You’ve got to cherish it. Where else would you rather be? Would you rather be fourth and playing for nothing?

“It’s where we want to be. You can’t get away from that so it’s just about driving home process, driving home performance, driving home the things that matter.

“We’ve got to go and play well. That’s the most important thing. The weather could be like it is today, cold and wet. That is something that we haven’t faced yet, and we need to be able to show that we can win in those conditions as well.”

As Sexton closes in on overtaking Ronan O’Gara as the leading points scorer in Six Nations history, there is plenty at stake, both from a collective and a personal point of view.

Not that he would ever entertain the idea that scoring eight more points to top O’Gara is in his thinking. Yet the fact that the 37-year-old only has two Six Nations games left in his illustrious career is enough to focus the mind.

“Pressure is pressure,” Sexton maintains. “It’s been there for the last ten, 15 years in various forms. This is a good pressure. You’ve one shot, you want to do well. But at the same time, it’s not about me, it’s about the team – and building and trying to do something that we set out to do. That’s ultimately what it’s about.

“It (pressure) comes in different forms. If you’re playing badly, you’ve got pressure in that regard.

“You’re coming back from injury, you’re fighting for your place – there are loads of different forms of pressure. But this is about achieving.

“This is the pressure that you want, and we’ve had it loads of times. I think the good thing about this group is we’ve had big games before we haven’t won, we’ve had big games over the last few years where we have won.

“I suppose we know what it takes, and it’s about whether we can go out and deliver on that.”

That mental resilience is something that Sexton has built up through the ups and downs of his illustrious career. Since he first started working with performance coach Gary Keegan in 2018, Sexton has placed a major importance on the mental side of his game, even if he admits he was late to the party.

“You can’t focus on it, if you don’t know about it. Knowledge is the key – and one thing I would say is that the people who influence your career are the ones who have to take huge credit.

“I’ve been so lucky to work with the best coaches that have probably been involved with the game. Blessed to have done so. Along the way, you pick up different things from them and he’s (Keegan) been no different.”

Sexton is set to return to skipper his country for what will likely be his final trip to Murrayfield. The talismanic out-half may not have played since the win over France last month, but he is confident he will be able to hit the ground running again in the quest to ensure that Ireland’s destiny remains in their own hands ahead of next week’s visit of England to Dublin.

“You’d rather be playing, for sure,” Sexton adds. “I think what you learn is, you have to prepare well, you have to train well, you have to try and put yourself into game situations to taking training seriously, even your kicking practice and stuff like that. Making sure you’ve got a real focus to it.

“I suppose the thing that you don’t get to replicate is the intensity but you try and train hard and make sure you’re well prepared. But nothing ever comes close to Test match rugby. But look, I’ll be ready come Sunday.”

Spoken like a man determined not to let a shot at history slip from his and Ireland’s grasp.