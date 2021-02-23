Johnny Sexton: 'When we talk about World Cup cycles, I might not be a part of the full cycle'

Jonathan Sexton has declared himself fully fit as the Irish captain seeks to regain control of Ireland’s listing Six Nations campaign by leading them to an expected victory in Rome against Italy this Saturday.

Time is running out for Ireland to make an impact this spring; and Sexton appreciates time may be running out for him too.

Many are still uncertain whether Andy Farrell is the right man to take Ireland to that World Cup; Sexton himself knows he might not be around whatever happens.

He will be 38 when the World Cup starts; although his mind remains keenly aware, his body is repeatedly failing him, as it already has in this campaign.

Sexton was ruled out of his country’s second successive championship defeat to France in round two as a result of failing his Return to Play Protocols following a brain injury in the opening defeat to Wales, as Ireland compiled their worst start in 23 years.

Confirming that this campaign is a "million miles off what we would have wanted", and not up to "international standard" in some respects, Sexton is confident Ireland can hit their straps against a country who are winless at this level since 2015.

And as he strongly hinted that he may not make it all the way to the next World Cup, the Leinster out-half affirmed that Andy Farrell’s misfiring squad are on the right track for success.

"The coaches have come in and done a fantastic job. It is very different to what it was before but we will be better for this going forward. Of that I am convinced.

"When we talk about World Cup cycles, I might not be a part of the full cycle but this group will definitely be better for this type of coaching and structures.

"I don't think this group has lost confidence. It certainly didn't feel like that today, We are all looking forward to trying to finish this campaign on a high. A lot can happen. I don't think mathematically it is over.

"Maybe it is, we haven't really focused on that, we just want to do what is in front of us and then target the one after that, finish on a high."

Sexton, who is expected to sign a one-year deal imminently with the IRFU, also said that he has no definitive retirement plans – although they won’t include coaching or punditry as potential post-career options.

"I have a fair idea what I’ll be doing. Yeah, you never tell anyone your plans because they can change, can’t they?

"But no, I’ve got some things that I’ll work towards, whether it’s a year or two years I don’t know.

"I’ll work towards getting into the real world and start another life. There are parts of this game that are amazing, that you love and you’d love to be a part of it forever and then there are some parts you can wait to get a million miles away from it.

"So I love it at the moment. I’m loving every moment of playing. I’m just going to focus on this campaign and if I’m around next year just focus on that and try and make the most of whatever is left."

Online Editors