Johnny Sexton was the man of the moment as his composure eliminated Irish nerves

I think I can speak with a fair degree of authority on behalf of every rugby player to have had the privilege of wearing green at the highest level.

Those pre-match nerves are a butterfly experience like no other. It is a scary, yet special feeling.

I remember the legendary Mike Gibson taking me aside in the days leading up to my first cap and attempting to paint a picture to help me through what was coming my way. Bear in mind he had over 60 caps at that stage, and back then caps were much more hard-earned.

I put it to him that “surely you no longer worry about things like that?”

The naivety of youth. In response, Gibson said: “The day you no longer get that sickly feeling is the day you hang up your boots.”

At Lansdowne Road on Saturday, for the first time since I retired, those butterfly feelings came fluttering back. God only knows how the 23 out there must have felt in the moments leading up to the match.

There’s pressure and there’s pressure, what took place in the Aviva fully reflected the enormity of the occasion in a nerve-riddled Irish performance.

Whereas six days earlier it was adversity in the face of injury that confronted the team at half-time, this time the squad was facing their own raw human nervousness. Let nobody tell you otherwise.

England responded as we knew they would to what had transpired at Twickenham against the French the week before. They deserve credit for that, particularly on the back of a red card to Freddie Steward that could be described as contentious, despite the nature of the modern game. Indeed, they might well have had a second for a dump tackle by Jack Willis late on.

England tapped into that most natural of human frailties – nervousness – and asked of Jonathan Sexton’s Ireland just what the head coach had demanded of his skipper and charges through testing times.

Needless to say, every one of us present or watching from afar would have opted for a much more comfortable ride. But it was what it was, and Ireland were yet again majestic in adversity – and I don’t use that word lightly.

Majestic in a different kind of way to Murrayfield but equally majestic in finding a way through the game nonetheless.

Much like Jack Charlton in his time at the football helm, Andy Farrell has taken Irish rugby to another level of global acclaim. And the controlled nature of his on-field chief Sexton only adds to that respect.

Like all of us passionately involved in sport, ‘Jono’ has had his ups and downs over the years. I have taken issue at times with his on-field reaction to officialdom, and I make no apologies for doing so. After all, without respect for match referees and their assistants, sport – whatever the code – has no future. ​

In the pyrotechnical sense, Saturday wasn’t the skipper’s greatest of his 113 appearances to date (what an achievement in itself). But to deliver the performance of leadership he did at 37 years of age, in those incredibly pressurized circumstances, was incredible.

Sexton ensured that, where he attempted to go in battling through hardship, all of his team-mates followed. If that isn’t leadership of the highest quality then I don’t know what is.

And much like Murrayfield the week before, if I could pick just one of many Sexton moments on the biggest Irish rugby stage ever presented, it would be a simple conversion.

Simple in so far it was just that a two-point conversion. But it was the one to put the match beyond England’s reach, and by extension the Slam in the locker with 10 minutes to go.

Hugely conscious of its importance in pushing his team more than two converted tries ahead, Sexton’s composure in the heat of battle, following from the ecstatic nature of the crowd after Dan Sheehan’s second try, encapsulated the make of the man for me.

He struck with unerring accuracy from the right-hand touchline at the Lansdowne Road end, and his uncharacteristic little dance on bisecting the posts presented a measure of his incredible rugby brain and those nerves of steel with which he has been blessed.

Sheehan was a worthy man of the match, with Josh van der Flier and James Ryan running him close.

But this was a collective day, precisely as Farrell, through Sexton, would have wanted.

The best squad over the course of the Championship has come out on top. The Farrell philosophy still holds – ‘much done but so much more to do’.

But for now let’s enjoy the moment.