Johnny Sexton is back in the Ireland team to face England

Ireland head coach Andy Farrell has recalled the big guns for Saturday's trip to Twickenham, with Andrew Conway, Bundee Aki and Peter O'Mahony edging the major selection calls.

As expected, Johnny Sexton returns to the starting team as captain, with Joey Carbery dropping to the bench, having worn the No 10 jersey for the previous two Six Nations games.

Like James Ryan, who also returns, Conway and Aki missed the facile win over Italy with respective knocks, but both backs have recovered to reclaim their places.

Hugo Keenan was given a rare day off last time out, and he has been recalled to make up a back-three with James Lowe and Conway, who edges out the unlucky Mack Hansen.

Aki gets the nod over Robbie Henshaw, who has to make do with a place on the bench again, as Aki and Garry Ringrose link up in midfield. Sexton and Jamison Gibson-Park renew their half-back partnership.

Up front, Andrew Porter's injury-enforced absence paves the way for Cian Healy to earn a start in a front-row along with Dan Sheehan and Tadhg Furlong.

Ryan's return means he is paired with Tadhg Beirne in the second-row, with Farrell opting to keep the fit-again Iain Henderson in reserve, as he did in Paris.

Having captained Ireland against Italy, O'Mahony retains his place in a back-row that also includes Josh van der Flier and Caelan Doris, which means Jack Conan is again named on the bench.

The replacement forwards also include Rob Herring, Dave Kilcoyne and Finlay Bealham, along with the experienced Henderson and Conan.

Conor Murray's recall to the bench comes at the expense of his fellow Munster scrum-half Craig Casey, while Carbery and Henshaw complete the replacements.

Ireland – H Keenan; A Conway, G Ringrose, B Aki, J Lowe; J Sexton (capt), J Gibson-Park; C Healy, D Sheehan, T Furlong; T Beirne, J Ryan; P O'Mahony, J van der Flier, C Doris. Reps: R Herring, D Kilcoyne, F Bealham, I Henderson, J Conan, C Murray, J Carbery, R Henshaw.