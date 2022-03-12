Johnny Sexton happy to beat the England boos in match Ireland ‘would have lost two years ago’

Ireland captain Jonathan Sexton praised his side’s composure after the bonus point win which kept his side on course for a Super Saturday Six Nations shoot-out.

“Two years ago we would have lost that game,” revealed the captain, crowning his final appearance on the fabled cabbage patch by leading Ireland to their biggest ever win here despite an oddly fitful performance against 14 men for 78 minutes, as well as a papier-mâché scrum.

“We wouldn’t have the composure to regroup. This week, we prepared for this though and the mental resilience skills we have put in place in the last while has helped.”

His side now have a chance to not only claim their first silverware under Andy Farrell, with a Triple Crown on the line against Scotland in Dublin, but they also remain on course for a potential title tilt.

After getting one over on the country who dumped him as an assistant seven years ago, Farrell will now be cheering on Eddie Jones’s side as they bid to cause an upset in Paris against Grand Slam-chasing France.

“We hope so,” said Farrell when asked if stuttering England had a chance of tilting the odds on the final day.

“I’m sure that England will recover well and take heart from a great performance with 14 men and will want to finish tournament very well themselves.”

Sexton was even more effusive about England’s opportunity but also keen to reiterate that his own side will need to iron out the multiple imperfections that blotted the ultimately successful outcome.

“England have a great chance, they always do. England are England, one of the most dominant teams in world rugby, World Cup finalists.

“They’re re-building now but they still beat Australia and South Africa recently, as well as Wales. So England can do a lot of damage next week.

“We didn’t get the performance we wanted during the game but we got glimpses of it.

“We’d have been so happy to be told beforehand we’d get five points and stay alive in the championship.

“I’ve had lots of bizarre matches. It was a good test match. You never have an easy game here.

“They have lost only eight times here in 20 years, it’s incredibly tough. When you come here you need to play your best, it was a mixed performance from us.

“It was outstanding for the lads to stick to task and it will be very important for us in terms of the championship race.

“With a distraction like a team going to 14 men, you need to do the basics, and at times we had those situations which were on so it was just execution that let us down.

“And on other occasions, we kicked or didn’t go to edge when there was space.

“But now we have a Triple Crown chance at home and it’s nice to get a chance to win something at home because when that ha happened before, it’s usually been away from home.”

After Charlie Ewels’ red card, the majority in the 81,538 crowd jeered as Sexton kicked Ireland into an early lead.

A clever blindside try should have laid a firmer foundation until the structure of the scrum was utterly dismantled.

“They weren’t too happy with the decision from the ref,” Sexton said with a smile (growing even wider once he heard of Ronaldo’s hat-trick at the other end of the country).

“I played in France for two years so it is something that stood to me from playing here!

“It settles you down, now they go down to 14. We kept our composure though things were going against us.

“We were composed all game. We started the second-half well, we called a few balls out the back and they didn’t connect.

“So if you score at 15-9, then the game totally changes because they start chasing and having to play ball.

“But instead they were able to stick in there and every lineout they put it up and kicked it. Hugo (Keenan) and Andrew (Conway) were great under the high ball but there was pressure from players following up and at the breakdown England won penalties.

“So it’s execution and we need to fine-tune that against Scotland next week.”

Farrell echoed his captain’s sentiments about the composure of the side, reiterating that previous versions may not have been able to withstand the pressures, even if mostly self-imposed.

“We were under pressure in that second half and some of that was our own doing but the composure at 15-15 to stick to task and come away with a bonus point is something we should be immensely proud of.

“We learned a lot of ourselves and before here, games have run away with themselves and we weren’t able to handle pressure.

“The crowd are behind them and then momentum is going their way.

“Sometimes with 14 men you have nothing to lose. And with 15 men, we have everything to lose.

“We started the game well and were cutting them open with 15 men. Subconsciously at 14 men there is more space and yet some of the rugby was outstanding, linebreak after linebreak, and it was the forced pass really that let us down.

“We had to calm down, trust ourselves and recycle four phases and go from there.

“Their set-piece was outstanding, our discipline creaked a bit so continuity was hard to come by in middle third of the game and that’s what you want down to 14. They spoiled parts of our game really well and credit to them.

“The pressure they put on lineout time was there for everyone to see.

“In the scrums, you can see the lads asking questions and looking for answers. They want the game to keep going.

“It is what it is. We’ll go through the channels and see whose fault it is and if it is ours we will adjust.

“This is what happens in test rugby, you’re under pressure in all sorts of different areas. And they put us in the cosh.

“But from 15-15, you know what you could tell they were calm and we knew it wasn’t beyond them to get the win.

“It was a crazy old game. Test matches are never perfect, that’s why they’re called test matches.

“The quality of sides make it so. If you paid good money to be here, you’d be happy.

“We spoke during the week of trying to make it so that our supporters would be singing at the end.”

Poignantly, “The Fields” never seemed so apt.



