Johnny Sexton fully behind decision to start Joey Carbery against Italy in Six Nations

Andy Farrell has challenged Joey Carbery to improve upon his first-ever Six Nations start in Paris last month – and revealed that captain Jonathan Sexton is fully behind his biggest rival for the number ten jersey.

Carbery retains his place despite the return of the previously injured Sexton in an exciting side, featuring Ulster full-back Mike Lowry’s first international start, for what is expected to be a high-scoring win against the Italians in Dublin on Sunday.

“Back to back Test matches is a great experience for anyone, especially someone in a pivotal position like fly-half,” said the Ireland coach today.

“Joey handled the occasion very well last week. There’s a lot that he’s learned from the game and he is ready to put that into action this week.

“He stepped in very late in the week in that Johnny got injured on the last training day of the week. He obviously didn’t get a full week to prepare, to run the side, he gets that opportunity this week on the back of a good performance.

“After analysing the performance Joey would admit to you himself that he would love the opportunity to put a few things right and add to that performance and add to that experience at this level so it just makes sense.

“And the person who agrees with that is Johnny and he’s the captain of the side, he wants what’s best for the team.

“This is a full-blown Test match and we expect ourselves to be at our best and that’s the responsibility of the group that is selected. The lads selected have earned the right.

“James Lowe has come back in and was up to speed straight away. He fitted in and started to add to how we want to play the game. That was evident from the first session.

“Mack Hansen and Craig Casey have done that, Ryan Baird and Michael Lowry have done that. These guys deserve the chance and they earn that by showing everyone they are ready.”

Aside from Dan Sheehan and Ryan Baird, making their first championship starts, Lowe is also recalled alongside Lowry and Hansen in a potentially electric back-three combination.

“Regarding Mike, we’re all excited to see him get his chance. He deserves it. He came into camp first and foremost over the summer as a stand-in and he performed very well in training under pressure then and since and you can see it has whetted his appetite.

“You can see it in his performances for Ulster but more importantly we have seen it under pressure here in camp which is sometimes far and away the most extreme pressure that the lads can be put under. Lads like Mikey deserve the chance because they have shown everyone they are ready.

“He is comfortable in his own skin; he is able to be himself under extreme pressure and it is tough, like I have always said, coming into camp, especially when you have not got a camp and are new to the group, you have new calls to learn, you have to learn all the intricacies that go on in a group, in a backline, in a back three.

“And he is unbelievably thorough in his preparation. So we believe he is ready.”

Aside from Iain Henderson (Covid) and James Ryan (adductor), minor knocks to Andrew Conway and Bundee Aki influenced Farrell’s selection.

The former Wigan legend also took time to pay tribute to a fallen hero, issuing an emotional reaction when asked to speak of the late Va'aiga Tuigamala, the legendary Samoan dual player with whom he spent four years as a Wigan team-mate in the mid-1990s.

“You have got me there because he is a tremendous fellah. I mean I was very lucky to be able to spend some time with him.

“You know when you meet some people and they just touch you straight away from the off. That was Inga. His smile, his generosity, just being around him as a person was outstanding. He touched everyone. He was very giving with his knowledge.

“I’m talking about him as a person here. How he was as a family man, a husband, a father. The amount of people that came over to see him when he was at Wigan, not just family but friends, just shows what he means to people.

“When he left Wigan we were all gutted because he added so much to the group, so that is him as a person and that is what we will miss first and foremost because from a rugby fans point of view, he was awesome.

“I was in awe of him, of his skill. I was young when I met him. He came over to rugby league and it was daunting for him because Inga had obviously played rugby union on the wing and he wouldn’t have been used to being thrown into the professional game.

“I remember him being thrown into a game in the centre against the legend that is Mal Meninga and what a tussle that was.

“He adapted unbelievably well because of his skill set. He had unbelievably feet for such a big, dynamic, powerful beast of a man. I can’t say enough about him. I was on the training field yesterday, and the news came up on my watch. I couldn’t believe it. I actually couldn’t believe it.

“I needed to take a minute to myself so my prayers and thoughts are obviously with his nearest and dearest. This is very sad news for everyone.”