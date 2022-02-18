Johnny Sexton expected to be fully fit for Six Nations clash with Italy

Ireland captain Jonathan Sexton is expected to be fit for next week

Ireland head coach Andy Farrell is hopeful Johnny Sexton will be fit in time to face Italy in next weekend's Six Nations clash at the Aviva Stadium.

Sexton missed last week's defeat in France due to a hamstring injury, but Farrell expects him to have recovered fully in the coming days.

A 23-man Ireland squad went up against the unbeaten Ireland U-20s in training today, with Sexton having taken some part in yesterday's session.

Asked for an update on his captain's fitness, Farrell said:

“All good. He is going through his protocols, he joined in training yesterday. He is going through the end stages of rehab and we expect him to be fully fit next week.”

Despite Sexton's imminent return, Joey Carbery will hope to keep his starting place for the Italy game, but Farrell kept his cards close to his chest about his plans for the starting out-half slot.

The Ireland boss did, however, praise Carbery's performance last weekend and how he reacted to the feedback in training over the last couple of days.

“The experience was great for him,” Farrell said.

“The feedback from that experience has been great for him. Again, today, we trained against the 20s and he put a few of those bits that we talked about onto the field today. It stands him in good stead, doesn't it, to push on with his career.”

Farrell admitted he was disappointed to lose Rónan Kelleher for the remainder of the Six Nations due to the shoulder injury he sustained in Paris, but the Ireland boss insisted it was a chance for the likes of Dan Sheehan to further his development.

“It's disappointing for Rónan and for us,” Farrell added.

“He has kicked off his international career with a bang. The more experience he keeps getting at this level, the better he's going to become.

“How Rónan deals with that injury as a young professional is going to help him down the track as well.

“Obviously him being out of the Six Nations will give other lads an opportunity to step forward.

“There is obviously some inexperience, but there is some talent that we are trying to give experience to. Rónan is obviously part of that and Dan is doing really well. It was a fantastic occasion for him going to Paris and playing so long there.

“There's competition for places and that's exactly what we want.”