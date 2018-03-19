Sport Six Nations

Monday 19 March 2018

Johnny Sexton and Keith Earls miss the cut as Opta reveal statistical Six Nations Team of the Tournament

Johnny Sexton (left) and Keith Earls (right)
Johnny Sexton and Keith Earls have both been shortlisted for Six Nations Player of the Tournament but neither player features in Opta's statistical All Star team.

Sexton and Earls were two of Ireland's standout performers as Joe Schmidt's men secured an impressive Six Nations Grand Slam after dominating England at Twickenham on Saturday. However, the Opta Team of the Tournament, which is based on how players performed statistically in each round of matches, left both players out while including four other Irishmen.

Jacob Stockdale, Conor Murray, Tadhg Furlong and CJ Stander made the cut, but Scotland had more players selected with five in total.

Wales, Italy and England have two players each.

Here is the full Opta team:

Online Editors

