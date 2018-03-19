Johnny Sexton and Keith Earls miss the cut as Opta reveal statistical Six Nations Team of the Tournament

Independent.ie

Johnny Sexton and Keith Earls have both been shortlisted for Six Nations Player of the Tournament but neither player features in Opta's statistical All Star team.

