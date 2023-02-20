| 11.1°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Joey Carbery returns to Ireland set-up needing to prove his worth all over again

Ruaidhri O'Connor

'No one expects him (Joey Carbery) to become Sexton, but he needs to find his own way of leading and commanding the players around him.' Photo: David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile Expand

Close

'No one expects him (Joey Carbery) to become Sexton, but he needs to find his own way of leading and commanding the players around him.' Photo: David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

'No one expects him (Joey Carbery) to become Sexton, but he needs to find his own way of leading and commanding the players around him.' Photo: David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

'No one expects him (Joey Carbery) to become Sexton, but he needs to find his own way of leading and commanding the players around him.' Photo: David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

Joey Carbery returned to the Ireland team base in his native Kildare on Sunday and, while the furniture remains the same and the faces that greeted him are broadly similar, he knows everything has changed.

It was only a month in the wilderness for the 27-year-old, but it was enough to see him fall down the out-half pecking order to the extent that he’s now in a race to prove himself to Andy Farrell.

Related Content

Most Watched

Privacy