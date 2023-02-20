Joey Carbery returned to the Ireland team base in his native Kildare on Sunday and, while the furniture remains the same and the faces that greeted him are broadly similar, he knows everything has changed.

It was only a month in the wilderness for the 27-year-old, but it was enough to see him fall down the out-half pecking order to the extent that he’s now in a race to prove himself to Andy Farrell.

A place in Ireland’s World Cup squad is at stake for the Munster man who has dropped from a firm second to a clear fourth behind Johnny Sexton, Ross Byrne and his clubmate Jack Crowley.

Sexton’s leg injury has opened the door for his one-time understudy who had been involved in 15 out of 15 Ireland matches since becoming available for the first time in Farrell’s tenure during the summer of 2021 until injury forced him out of the final November 2022 game against Australia.

A week previously, he’d started in the win over Fiji and was forced off with a head injury in the incident that saw Arthur Tuisue sent off.

We didn’t appreciate it then, but the 45 minutes he was on the field was to cost Carbery dear.

After the game, a clearly unhappy Farrell lamented a lack of urgency around his “off” team. It was a damaging day for the man charged with marshalling the backline.

When Sexton pulled up in the warm-up, Crowley was elevated to the starting role against the Wallabies.

Then, Byrne came on and nailed the winning kick that propelled him to the front and centre of Ireland’s World Cup plans.

Still, when the Six Nations squad arrived without Carbery in it, it came as a major shock.

Farrell opted to keep his reasons for axing the Munster man private, simply saying that he’d given Carbery “feedback”.

Rather than talk the Athy man down, he chose to talk up Byrne and he lavished the Leinster man with praise about how he responded to being left out for 20 months before coming in from the cold.

Over the course of the opening two weeks of the Six Nations, Byrne has taken a firm hold of the role of Sexton’s back-up.

Carbery has closed out big games for his country before and that should account for some credit in the bank, but the way his rival has swept in and looked so assured has earned him praise from the coaches behind the scenes.

Byrne may not have Carbery’s silky running skills and eye for a gap, but his ability to run a game-plan, his excellent kicking from hand and commanding presence are working in his favour.

It is that force of personality that has shone through strongly during this window, the sense that Byrne can calmly slot in and lead when Sexton is away.

Carbery, in contrast, is seen as being a more introverted presence, more willing to let others lead and to play his game.

Crowley, of course, is in the mix and perhaps represents a blend of the two.

There are times the young Corkman looks like Sexton out there, others where he scythes through a gap like Carbery might.

His growth and potential for Munster represents a clear and present danger to Carbery at provincial level.

In the two biggest recent games for the province, it’s been the younger man who has been charged with managing the end-game.

Coming off early, with the result in the balance, is not where your franchise out-half wants to be.

Everyone knows what Carbery brings to the table and no one is writing him off at this remove.

He is a lovely, balanced runner with an eye for a gap and, while his goal-kicking has gone awry recently, he’s largely a consistent performer off the tee.

His coaches at provincial and international level want to see a response, to see him take it upon himself to change the pecking order through his own performances at training.

No one expects him to become Sexton, but he needs to find his own way of leading and commanding the players around him.

Time is of the essence.

Although he went to Japan, injury prevented Carbery from having an impact at the last World Cup and then the ramifications of pushing his body so hard in that tournament cost him two years.

He wants a second go at the biggest show in rugby, but right now he’s playing catch-up.

Getting back into the squad offers a glimmer of hope, but he has lots of work to do to get back up the ladder.