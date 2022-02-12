Joey Carbery is much better suited to Ireland’s style than in the straitjacket imposed on him at Munster

No earth-shattering revelation this, but back in the day, certainly prior to professionalism, we travelled to Paris in awe and trepidation. Respect and fear in equal measure. You knew that if you gave them loose ball you were shooting yourself not just in both feet, but every toe.

The best-laid plans were out the window as the mesmeric running lines of Gallic sorcerers Jean-Michel Aguirre, Philippe Sella, Serge Blanco, Patrice Lagisquet, Roland Bertranne, Philippe Saint-Andre and Jean-Baptiste Lafond cut Irish teams to shreds.

Before a ball is kicked today I think it’s worth recording the massive strides made by Irish rugby since the then World Rugby chairman Vernon Pugh declared the game ‘open’ via the Paris Accord in late August 1995.

Pugh was central along with Syd Millar and the late great Tom Kiernan in setting up the Heineken European Cup, arguably the greatest professional tournament in the global game outside of the World Cup.

There is no doubt that the introduction of that cross-border European competition helped bridge the gap appreciably between the best of Irish and French at club level.

The fact that Irish provincial teams could travel to France, expect to win and oft times did, helped in no small way to lessen that level of awe and trepidation come Six Nations time and particularly so in psychological terms when running out at the Stade de France.

We have already been dealt an unexpected kick to the collective solar plexus with the absence of our skipper. Johnny Sexton’s loss to the side needs little elaboration and like the rest of the nation I wish he was on board today to steer our ship at this point in our development towards World Cup ’23.

Whether it will prove a blessing in disguise we will know more in a few hours’ time. It is a huge ask of Joey Carbery, and I would suspect at some stage of Jack Carty too, but without being flippant, it is what it is and in the desperate search of like-for-like cover in every number, out-half and tighthead, two pivotal positions for very different technical reasons, remain our greatest concern.

On the plus side, and we are not clutching at straws here, Andy Farrell, despite Carbery’s lack of competitive game-time, has been impressed enough in training to have selected him ahead of Carty on the bench for last week’s opener.

I would also add the hugely relevant point that Carbery is by rugby-playing nature much better equipped to slot into the fluid receiving role than the straitjacket imposed on him at Munster.

He is not Sexton and nobody expects him to attempt a replication of that role, but both he and Carty have proved they have the wherewithal to slot into this new and still developing Ireland attacking press.

The captain’s armband has been handed to the right man but for James Ryan too this could be a watershed moment.

He has still a bit to go to get back to where he was in terms of ‘O’Connell-esque’ type second-row presence, but the added responsibility of captaincy might just give him a timely gee up.

Make no mistake, we are really up against it today. None of the hype is misplaced in terms of French rugby – and what is unquestionably a reunited international front.

Driven by the world’s No 1 player, who is already to France what Gareth Edwards once was to Wales, Antoine Dupont has the ideal ingredients with which to work on.

Inside is a typical gnarly but physically powerful forward unit while this free-running back-line has restored the faith and way beyond French shores, I might add.

Anyone expecting Barbarian stuff from the off – on either side – will be disappointed. This is such a massive ‘must-win’ occasion for both nations in every way.

Yes, there will be an increase in box-kicking but in its proper place we can live with that. However, the right to go wide will be hard-earned with primary possession out of touch and from the scrum (rock solid against the Welsh) critical for every obvious rugby reason.

The battle at the breakdown will be determined by the quality and quantity of set-piece ball.

We have quality jackallers – led by Tadhg Beirne – but what we need is a front-foot base. Not for the first time, and in direct opposition to each other, so much of those shots will be called by Farrell and by former fellow Wigan and Great Britain rugby league great Shaun Edwards.

Signing Edwards when his time with Warren Gatland and Wales was up was a masterstroke by France.

His reading of last week’s Irish demolition of the Welsh, specifically through wide midfield and down the tramlines, will be fascinating as to how he and they adapt defensively.

The obvious solution, of course, is to deny possession through forward domination but we are at a good place in that regard.

Furthermore, we have a bench to back it up. Possibly our strongest ever. There was a touch of Barca/Man City and Pep about last week’s performance when losing possession.

The ethic was tangible, working like bees to get the honey back. All of that and more will be required today.