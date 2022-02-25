Joey Carbery has been selected at No 10 on the Ireland team to take on Italy at the Aviva Stadium on Sunday. Photo: Sportsfile

Joey Carbery has got the nod to lead Ireland from the out-half position in Sunday’s Six Nations clash against Italy, Andy Farrell backing the Munster man as he resists the temptation to recall Jonathan Sexton.

Ulster starlet Michael Lowry is handed his international debut as Hugo Keenan’s 18-game streak at 15 finally comes to an end while Ryan Baird is handed his first championship start as minor injuries and rotation switch up the side.

Carbery performed well in defeat to France last time out and will surely benefit from the coach’s vote of confidence with Sexton primed for a second-half introduction as Ireland seek the weighty points difference expected as they bid to restore their title tilt.

Carbery’s task will be to respond in kind, putting in a performance that not only builds on that produced in his first Six Nations start in Paris, but also perhaps might provide a valuable talking point when selection for England in Twickenham rolls around next month.

Elsewhere, Farrell has combined a selection of experience and freshness which will be more than capable of swatting aside the hapless Italians.

Injury has denied him the service of both Iain Henderson and, with an adductor issue affecting stand-in captain James Ryan, Munster’s experienced flanker Peter O’Mahony will lead the side from the back-row, buttressing another enforced change, with Caolan Doris replacing Jack Conan at number eight alongside Josh van der Flier.

Ryan Baird will make his first championship start in the second-row, with Tadhg Beirne alongside him; so too hooker and fellow Leinster man Dan Sheehan, in for the injured Ronan Kelleher in an otherwise unchanged front-row.

Robbie Henshaw, returning from injury, steps into midfield alongside club colleague Garry Ringrose while in the back three James Lowe returns from the hamstring injury that forced him out of the opening two championship games and Mack Hansen retains his place alongside new boy Lowry as Andrew Conway steps down, although there was no confirmation of an injury issue for the latter in the team release.

Italy head coach Kieran Crowley makes three changes to the side held scoreless by England last time out.

Pierre Brunon comes on to the wing for Federico Mori, Leonardo Marin steps in for Marco Zanon in midfield while Giovanni Pettinelli supplant Braam Steyn at blindside flanker.

Benetton pair Marco Zanon and Braam Steyn move to the bench. Bordeaux wing Federico Mori drops out of the matchday squad.

Italy are currently on a 34-game losing run and defeat on Sunday will be their 100th since joining the Six Nations in 2000.

“We have prepared the next meeting by focusing on the aspects of the game that did not satisfy us in the first two games,” said Crowley.

“We face the next commitment with energy and the desire to improve. It will be a physically tough match against one of the strongest teams in the world.”

Italy began the competition with a 37-10 loss to France in Paris, before being heavily beaten by Eddie Jones' side in Rome last time out.

Ireland: Michael Lowry (Ulster/Banbridge); Mack Hansen (Connacht), Garry Ringrose (Leinster/UCD), Robbie Henshaw (Leinster/Buccaneers), James Lowe (Leinster); Joey Carbery (Munster/Clontarf), Jamison Gibson Park (Leinster); Andrew Porter (Leinster/UCD), Dan Sheehan (Leinster/Lansdowne), Tadhg Furlong (Leinster/Clontarf), Tadhg Beirne (Munster/Lansdowne), Ryan Baird (Leinster/ Dublin University), Peter O’Mahony (Munster/Cork Constitution, capt), Josh van der Flier (Leinster/St Mary’s College), Caelan Doris (Leinster/St Mary’s College).

Replacements: Rob Herring, Dave Kilcoyne, Finlay Bealham, Kieran Treadwell, Jack Conan, Craig Casey, Johnny Sexton, James Hume

Italy: E Padovani (Benetton); P Bruno (Zebre), J I Brex (Benetton), L Marin (Benetton), M Ioane (Benetton); P Garbisi (Montpellier), S Varney (Gloucester); D Fischetti (Zebre), G Lucchesi (Benetton), P Ceccarelli (Brive), N Cannone (Benetton), F Ruzza (Benetton), G Pettinelli (Benetton), M Lamaro (Benetton, capt), T Halafihi (Benetton).

Replacements: E Faiva (Benetton), I Nemer (Benetton), T Pasquali (Benetton), D Sisi (Zebre), M Zuliani (Benetton), B Steyn (Benetton), A Fusco (Zebre), M Zanon (Benetton).