Joe Schmidt looks set to make four changes to his side to face Scotland after last week's opening weekend defeat to England.

Joe Schmidt set to make four changes to Ireland team to face Scotland as Rob Kearney returns at fullback

The coach is without the injured Garry Ringrose, CJ Stander and Devin Toner for the clash after a bruising 32-20 loss.

Rob Kearney is poised to return to the No 15 shirt with Robbie Henshaw replacing Ringrose at outside centre after playing at full-back last weekend.

As expected, Quinn Roux is set to replace Toner and take over the lineout calling duties with Leinster's Jack Conan a straight swap for Stander at No 8.

The one non-injury related switch Schmidt is considering is bringing the vocal presence of Seán O'Brien into the back-row, with Josh van der Flier set to drop to the bench after an industrious effort.

Ireland were unable to make much of an impact on England's ball and Schmidt will be hoping the Lion will bring a turnover threat to the occasion.

The team will be named by Schmidt tomorrow.

Possible Ireland team to face Scotland: R Kearney; K Earls, R Henshaw, B Aki, J Stockdale; J Sexton, C Murray; C Healy, R Best (capt), T Furlong; Q Roux, J Ryan; P O'Mahony, S O'Brien, J Conan.

