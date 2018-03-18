Joe Schmidt reveals details of the half-time team talk he gave his charges ahead of their Grand Slam glory

Joe Schmidt has revealed the wisdom he imparted to his troops at half-time before they delivered Ireland's third ever Grand Slam triumph.

The Kiwi's charges led 21-5 at the breaks thanks to tries from Garry Ringrose, CJ Stander and Jacob Stockdale's seventh five-pointer of the tournament.

Speaking to Marian Finucane on RTE Radio One this morning, Schmidt outlined what was said and by whom during the interval. "Different people have key things to say and obviously Rory speaks a little bit, Andy Farrell spoke a little bit about the defence and primed them for a couple of things we anticipated they would do in the second half," he said.

"I just said,'We have to be win the next 20 minutes. I want you to go out and keep playing, keep attacking'. "Sometimes what you say doesn't eventuate and for eight minutes we didn't do much attacking because we were trying to defend our line. The next 20 minutes we won 3-0 so in winning that it allowed us the breathing space to be able to withstand the late game when we were a little bit disorganised with different players in different positions."

England would go on to add two second half tries but it wasn't enough as Ireland held on for a 24-15 win and a place alongside the classes of 1948 and 2009 in the history books.

