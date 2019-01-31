Joe Schmidt on playing Robbie Henshaw at full-back against England, and Eddie Jones' 'boring' jibes

JOE Schmidt says that he has been pursuing the option of playing Robbie Henshaw at full-back for some time – and the only risk is a recent lack of game-time.

JOE Schmidt says that he has been pursuing the option of playing Robbie Henshaw at full-back for some time – and the only risk is a recent lack of game-time.

And as the Irish coach admitted that Rob Kearney had "run out of time" in his race to be fit for tomorrow's Six Nations clash with England at the Aviva, Schmidt also said that Henshaw's move there could be a long-term option.

That may be bad news for Kearney if Henshaw's belated return to the number 15 shirt goes well – especially with Jordan Larmour selected as the versatile reserve option from the bench.

"Robbie trained in South Africa, November and last week as full-back," said the Kiwi coach, beginning his final Six Nations campaign.

"It has been an option for us for some time. We have seen it as an option for quite some time. It may not be such a surprise to us as it is to other people.

"The risk is lack of game-time for Robbie, full-stop. We got to the stage of having a few options there but we just felt that the way he trained, it was worth pursuing, Maybe even as a longer-term option too.

"When you have 31 guys going to a World Cup, you need guys being versatile as well as being a good player. You've always got one eye on different things.

"You have one mind, one focus and that is England. Robbie Henshaw is a good option to play against England and will acquit himself well. It is a short-term focus but it is a long-term hint and he is comfortable with that.

"If England target him, I'm sure Robbie has a good response to that. Nobody in our back-field are left alone and Keith Earls and Jacob Stockdale will offer support to him.

"Rob Kearney ran out of time a little bit and Jordan Larmour offers flexibility from the bench. He finished at 13 against England last season.

"Rob has trained this week, he was a bit slow on Tuesday and continued to get better. We expect him to be okay next week, he has just been a bit rusty."

Schmidt also brushed off a series of comments from the English camp and declared that, rather than "boring", he will promise an exhilarating encounter.

"People have different approaches. It's incredibly important to respect your opponents and acknowledge the abilities they bring.

"I don't think it will be boring, it will be exhilarating and edge of the seat. People will be entertained.

"And in the Aviva, the entertainment is partially supplied by those outside the pitch. The support we got here against England the last time here was as loud as I've heard it here apart from the All Blacks game.

"We know we'll have a great crowd who will be supportive and respectful."

Six Nations rugby: Win one of five pairs of tickets to see the huge Ireland v England clash with Independent.ie - Click here

Online Editors