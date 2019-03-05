Sport Six Nations

Tuesday 5 March 2019

Jacques Brunel keeps faith with the same matchday 23 that strolled past Scotland for Ireland showdown

Romain Ntamack touches down for France’s first try against Scotland in Paris. Photo: PA
Independent.ie Newsdesk

France head coach Jacques Brunel has kept faith with the same matchday 23 that accounted for Scotland for the trip to Dublin on Sunday.

After the thumping at Twickenham, the French boss rang the changes and gambled on the young half-back partnership of Romain Ntamack and Antoine Dupont. It paid off and he has stuck with that formula for the clash with Joe Schmidt's Ireland

France (15-9): Thomas Ramos, Damian Penaud, Mathieu Bastareaud, Gael Fickou, Yoann Huget, Romain Ntamack, Antoine Dupont; (8-1) Louis Picamoles, Arthur Iturria, Wenceslas Lauret, Felix Lambey, Sebastien Vahaamahina, Demba Bamba, Guilhem Guirado (captain), Jefferson Poirot

Replacements (16-23): Camille Chat, Etienne Falgoux, Dorian Aldegheri, Paul Willemse, Gregory Alldritt, Baptiste Serin, Anthony Belleau, Maxime Medard.

Online Editors

