Jacques Brunel keeps faith with the same matchday 23 that strolled past Scotland for Ireland showdown
France head coach Jacques Brunel has kept faith with the same matchday 23 that accounted for Scotland for the trip to Dublin on Sunday.
After the thumping at Twickenham, the French boss rang the changes and gambled on the young half-back partnership of Romain Ntamack and Antoine Dupont. It paid off and he has stuck with that formula for the clash with Joe Schmidt's Ireland
More to follow
☘️🇫🇷 Voici le composition de votre #XVdeFrance pour aller défier dimanche, l'Irlande, à Dublin ! #IRLFRA #NeFaisonsXV pic.twitter.com/9qzyvB9Uww— Fédération Française de Rugby (@FFRugby) March 5, 2019
France (15-9): Thomas Ramos, Damian Penaud, Mathieu Bastareaud, Gael Fickou, Yoann Huget, Romain Ntamack, Antoine Dupont; (8-1) Louis Picamoles, Arthur Iturria, Wenceslas Lauret, Felix Lambey, Sebastien Vahaamahina, Demba Bamba, Guilhem Guirado (captain), Jefferson Poirot
Replacements (16-23): Camille Chat, Etienne Falgoux, Dorian Aldegheri, Paul Willemse, Gregory Alldritt, Baptiste Serin, Anthony Belleau, Maxime Medard.
Online Editors
