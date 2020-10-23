Jacob Stockdale to click into top gear as a full-back

JACOB STOCKDALE bought a 1966 Mustang on eBay earlier this year. He wanted a car that would be fun to drive. He did a five-week mechanic’s course so he could work on the car himself during lockdown; he broke it down so he could build it back up.

He likes understanding the mechanics of how things work. He replaced the suspension in the Mustang, the four springs and the shock absorbers.

He did the rewiring for the horn and the radio because it was draining the battery. It is the kind of picture that writes itself for a player who was also looking to recalibrate his game.

Stockdale watched nearly every professional game he’s played in during the lockdown months. When a player has packed so much in it can give the illusion he’s been around for years but it’s almost easy to forget he was only 21 when he played in his first Six Nations in 2018.

Confidence

Stockdale will tell you that his confidence was pretty low in 2019 and at the start of this year. He’ll tell you that he didn’t deal with the outside noise, how he allowed other people’s opinions get to him. The shock absorbers were gone. There’s a saying that the best American footballers are the ones who have an instant ability to forget a mistake and move on. If only it were that easy.

The Stockdale Paradox cropped up this year as a way to deal with the challenges of the pandemic. It’s one of those self-help concepts about having a balance between realism and optimism – about facing up to the truth of the situation you’re in while also having hope for the future.

James Bond Stockdale was an American naval officer and a prisoner of war in Vietnam for over seven years. American author Jim Collins popularised the idea of the Stockdale Paradox in his 2001 book ‘Good to Great’. Collins spoke to James Bond Stockdale about his time as a prisoner and asked which prisoners didn’t make it out of prison and Stockdale replied that it was the optimists.

Read More

He said the optimists would blindly believe they would be out of prison by Christmas, by Easter, by Thanksgiving and then it would be Christmas again and they would be crushed. Stockdale said he survived because he found a balance between optimism and facing up to the awful reality he was in: “You must never confuse faith that you will prevail in the end – which you can never afford to lose – with the discipline to confront the most brutal facts of your current reality, whatever they might be.”

The Stockdale Paradox sounds way too sensible and logical for the high-roller demands of pro sport.

Let’s take the Ireland rugby team. Few other teams in the history of Irish sport have experienced the sort of rise-fall intensity that the national men’s rugby team had over the space of 22 months and maybe no other player has been the poster-boy/fall-guy of that more so than Jacob Stockdale.

A player might be lucky enough to be part of a Grand Slam-winning team in his/her lifetime. Stockdale won a Grand Slam in his debut Six Nations season with a record-breaking seven tries topped off by the Six Nations player of the championship. A player might count their blessings to be part of an Irish win over New Zealand. Stockdale scored one of the most memorable tries in the history of Irish rugby in that 2018 victory over New Zealand. Stockdale was a one-man highlights reel.

We’re in gloomy enough times without raking over 2019 again (a sign of how warped time this year is how 2019 still manages to be last year). The last time Stockdale scored a Six Nations try was against Italy in Rome in February 2019, when Italy led 16-12 at half-time and Ireland white-knuckled it to an eventual win.

During this frustrating time players didn’t really entertain in public any concerns that all was not right in the camp. Except Stockdale.

Minutes after that full-time whistle in Rome, Stockdale was facing up to the reality of the situation they were in.

“That’s the million-dollar question. I really don’t know,” he said when I asked him why they weren’t firing to their 2018 levels. The way his confidence seemed to drain was a red flag. There was the dropped ball in the nearly-try in the European quarter-final against Leinster. There was that defeat at Twickenham. That World Cup. That try drought. That defeat in Twickenham 2.0. There were his various hairstyles that seemed to become a point of reference to read into his head space until he shaved all his hair off during lockdown.

It is easy to understand a concern that the last place Stockdale needs to be exposed to right now is full-back, a position that could brutally uncover a flaw in his game which is his positioning in defence.

Starting him there is obviously not a risk like the Robbie Henshaw at No 15 gamble against England in 2019 because Stockdale has started at 15 for Ulster five times since rugby resumed and he played there for the Irish U-20s.

Shane Jennings strongly criticised Stockdale’s performance after Ulster’s loss to Toulouse in September questioning his leadership, decision-making and handling. There’s a Stockdale paradox here in that the very qualities that are demanded of a full-back – a command of field positioning, communication, complete engagement with the play at all times and leadership – are the very ones that Stockdale’s game has been criticised for not having.

Demanding

But maybe playing at full-back and demanding those qualities of himself is exactly where he needs to be. And he’s got that left boot which could be a serious weapon. The idea of Stockdale being an accidental winger seems at odds with everything he’s achieved there but he said during the summer that “in a perfect world my preference would be full-back; that is the position that comes to me the most naturally.

“I’ve always just felt more comfortable bossing more from the back than on the side. In terms of attack, I just feel like I get to be more involved in the play,” Stockdale said this week about his full-back selection.

“You look at the likes of Andrew Conway or Hugo Keenan and they have this innate ability to beat defenders one-on-one and make space for themselves out of nothing. I’ve never really felt that I had that. Moving to full-back I kind of get the ball in a wee bit more space and opportunity to move onto passes as well. With full-back I only deal with the backfield and covering grass, essentially.”

Full-backs generally tend to get defined by what they aren’t rather than by what they are: ‘he doesn’t counter-attack’, ‘he’s not good in the air’, ‘he has no sense of positioning as the last line of defence’.

But Andy Farrell seems to be taking the balanced approach of optimism and realism when it comes to Stockdale. Scoring tries and playing at 15 aren’t mutually exclusive, there is no major trade-off here. Stockdale has the qualities to really define this position for himself. Now he needs his inner mechanic to make sure it all clicks into gear.