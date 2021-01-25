Jacob Stockdale ruled out of Six Nations opener as Tadhg Furlong returns to Ireland squad 

Jacob Stockdale will miss Ireland's first two Six Nations games against Wales and France. Photo: REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Jacob Stockdale has been ruled out of Ireland's opening two matches of this year's Six Nations against Wales and France.

The free-scoring full-back has not recovered from the knee injury he picked up playing for Ulster against Munster.

Andy Farrell has included Tadhg Furlong and James Lowe who could be asked to prove their fitness for Leinster against Scarlets this weekend.

Furlong has not played since the England defeat last February, but trained fully last week after coming back from his calf problem.

Iain Henderson is included despite missing all of Ulster's matches since the last international window, while Rhys Ruddock is rewarded for his form with a recall.

Munster scrum-half Craig Casey and Ulster prop Tom O’Toole are the two uncapped players in the 36-man squad.

Johnny Sexton will captain the squad despite picking up a hamstring injury in Leinster's win over Munster on Saturday.

"Since the Autumn international window the club season has had a good few disruptions and the cancellation of the European fixtures means there have been less opportunities for players to show form or to return from injury and get some minutes under their belts," Farrell said.

"Tadhg (Furlong) hasn’t played in quite a while but he is ready to join the group. Unfortunately Jacob (Stockdale) will not be available to us."

Ireland play Wales away on Sunday week, before welcoming France to Dublin seven days later.

Ireland Squad 2021 Guinness 6 Nations Championships

Backs (17)

Bundee Aki (Connacht/Galwegians) 30 caps

Billy Burns (Ulster) 3 caps

Ross Byrne (Leinster/UCD) 11 caps

Craig Casey (Munster/Shannon) uncapped

Andrew Conway (Munster/Garryowen) 24 caps

Shane Daly (Munster/Cork Con) 1 cap

Keith Earls (Munster/Young Munster) 88 caps

Chris Farrell (Munster/Young Munster) 14 caps

Jamison Gibson Park (Leinster) 5 caps

Robbie Henshaw (Leinster/Buccaneers) 47 caps

Hugo Keenan (Leinster/UCD) 6 caps

Jordan Larmour (Leinster/St Mary’s College) 24 caps

James Lowe (Leinster) 2 caps

Stuart McCloskey (Ulster/Bangor) 4 caps

Conor Murray (Munster/Garryowen) 87 caps

Garry Ringrose (Leinster/UCD) 30 caps

Jonathan Sexton (Leinster/St Mary’s College) 95 caps (captain)

Forwards (19)

Tadhg Beirne (Munster/Lansdowne) 17 caps

Will Connors (Leinster/UCD) 5 caps

Caelan Doris (Leinster/St Mary’s College) 7 caps

Ultan Dillane (Connacht/Corinthians) 17 caps

Tadhg Furlong (Leinster/Clontarf) 25 caps

Cian Healy (Leinster/Clontarf) 104 caps

Dave Heffernan (Connacht/Buccaneers) 5 caps

Iain Henderson (Ulster/Academy) 58 caps

Rob Herring (Ulster/Ballynahinch) 16 caps

Ronan Kelleher (Leinster/Lansdowne) 6 caps

Dave Kilcoyne (Munster/UL Bohemians) 39 caps

Peter O’Mahony (Munster/Cork Constitution) 73 caps

Tom O’Toole (Ulster/Banbridge) uncapped

Andrew Porter (Leinster/UCD) 32 caps

Quinn Roux (Connacht/Galwegians) 16 caps

Rhys Ruddock (Leinster/St Mary’s College) 26 caps

James Ryan (Leinster/UCD) 32 caps

CJ Stander (Munster/Shannon) 46 caps

Josh van der Flier (Leinster/UCD) 28 caps

Ireland 2021 Guinness Six Nations Fixtures

Sunday February 7: Wales v Ireland, (KO 3.0), Principality Stadium, Cardiff (live Virgin & BBC)

Sunday Febuary 14: Ireland v France (KO 3.0), Aviva Stadium, Dublin (live Virgin & ITV)

Saturday February 27: Italy v Ireland (KO 2.15), Stadio Olimpico, Rome (live Virgin & ITV)

Sunday March 14: Scotland v Ireland (KO 3.0), BT Murrayfield, Edinburgh (live Virgin & BBC)

Saturday March 20: Ireland v England (KO 4.45), Aviva Stadium, Dublin ( live Virgin & ITV)

Online Editors