Jacob Stockdale ruled out of Six Nations opener as Tadhg Furlong returns to Ireland squad 

Jacob Stockdale has been ruled out of Ireland's opening two matches of this year's Six Nations against Wales and France.
he free-scoring full-back has not recovered from the knee injury he picked up playing for Ulster against Munster.
Andy Farrell has included Tadhg Furlong and James Lowe who could be asked to prove their fitness for Leinster against Scarlets this weekend.
Furlong has not played since the England defeat last February, but trained fully last week after coming back from his calf problem.
Iain Henderson is included despite missing all of Ulster's matches since the last international window, while Rhys Ruddock is rewarded for his form with a recall.
Munster scrum-half Craig Casey and Ulster prop Tom O’Toole are the two uncapped players in the 36-man squad.
Johnny Sexton will captain the squad despite picking up a hamstring injury in Leinster's win over Munster on Saturday.
"Since the Autumn international window the club season has had a good few disruptions and the cancellation of the European fixtures means there have been less opportunities for players to show form or to return from injury and get some minutes under their belts," Farrell said.
"Tadhg (Furlong) hasn’t played in quite a while but he is ready to join the group. Unfortunately Jacob (Stockdale) will not be available to us."
Ireland play Wales away on Sunday week, before welcoming France to Dublin seven days later.
Ireland Squad 2021 Guinness 6 Nations Championships
Backs (17)
Bundee Aki (Connacht/Galwegians) 30 caps
Billy Burns (Ulster) 3 caps
Ross Byrne (Leinster/UCD) 11 caps
Craig Casey (Munster/Shannon) uncapped
Andrew Conway (Munster/Garryowen) 24 caps
Shane Daly (Munster/Cork Con) 1 cap
Keith Earls (Munster/Young Munster) 88 caps
Chris Farrell (Munster/Young Munster) 14 caps
Jamison Gibson Park (Leinster) 5 caps
Robbie Henshaw (Leinster/Buccaneers) 47 caps
Hugo Keenan (Leinster/UCD) 6 caps
Jordan Larmour (Leinster/St Mary’s College) 24 caps
James Lowe (Leinster) 2 caps
Stuart McCloskey (Ulster/Bangor) 4 caps
Conor Murray (Munster/Garryowen) 87 caps
Garry Ringrose (Leinster/UCD) 30 caps
Jonathan Sexton (Leinster/St Mary’s College) 95 caps (captain)
Forwards (19)
Tadhg Beirne (Munster/Lansdowne) 17 caps
Will Connors (Leinster/UCD) 5 caps
Caelan Doris (Leinster/St Mary’s College) 7 caps
Ultan Dillane (Connacht/Corinthians) 17 caps
Tadhg Furlong (Leinster/Clontarf) 25 caps
Cian Healy (Leinster/Clontarf) 104 caps
Dave Heffernan (Connacht/Buccaneers) 5 caps
Iain Henderson (Ulster/Academy) 58 caps
Rob Herring (Ulster/Ballynahinch) 16 caps
Ronan Kelleher (Leinster/Lansdowne) 6 caps
Dave Kilcoyne (Munster/UL Bohemians) 39 caps
Peter O’Mahony (Munster/Cork Constitution) 73 caps
Tom O’Toole (Ulster/Banbridge) uncapped
Andrew Porter (Leinster/UCD) 32 caps
Quinn Roux (Connacht/Galwegians) 16 caps
Rhys Ruddock (Leinster/St Mary’s College) 26 caps
James Ryan (Leinster/UCD) 32 caps
CJ Stander (Munster/Shannon) 46 caps
Josh van der Flier (Leinster/UCD) 28 caps
Ireland 2021 Guinness Six Nations Fixtures
Sunday February 7: Wales v Ireland, (KO 3.0), Principality Stadium, Cardiff (live Virgin & BBC)
Sunday Febuary 14: Ireland v France (KO 3.0), Aviva Stadium, Dublin (live Virgin & ITV)
Saturday February 27: Italy v Ireland (KO 2.15), Stadio Olimpico, Rome (live Virgin & ITV)
Sunday March 14: Scotland v Ireland (KO 3.0), BT Murrayfield, Edinburgh (live Virgin & BBC)
Saturday March 20: Ireland v England (KO 4.45), Aviva Stadium, Dublin ( live Virgin & ITV)
