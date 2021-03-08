| 6.4°C Dublin

Jacob Stockdale returns to Ireland squad ahead of final two Six Nations games

Jacob Stockdale is back in the Ireland squad for the first time in 2021. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile Expand

Close

Jacob Stockdale is back in the Ireland squad for the first time in 2021. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Jacob Stockdale is back in the Ireland squad for the first time in 2021. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Jacob Stockdale is back in the Ireland squad for the first time in 2021. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Jacob Stockdale has made his return to Andy Farrell's Ireland squad for the final two rounds of the Six Nations.

The Ulster back missed Ireland's opening three fixtures due to a knee injury, but is now ready to pull on the green jersey once more after making a successful return to action with Ulster. Munster's Shane Daly is the player who misses out to accommodate Stockdale.

The only fresh injury concern following last weekend's inter-provincial ties is with Josh van der Flier, who will undergo the return-to-play protocols after a head knock.

Conor Murray is also included ahead of a likely return to the side after the heavy defeat of Italy last month, which secured the only win thus far of the 2021 campaign.

Ireland squad

Backs
Bundee Aki (Connacht/Galwegians) 30 caps
Billy Burns (Ulster) 6 caps
Ross Byrne (Leinster/UCD) 12 caps
Craig Casey (Munster/Shannon) 1 cap
Andrew Conway (Munster/Garryowen) 24 caps
Keith Earls (Munster/Young Munster) 91 caps
Chris Farrell (Munster/Young Munster) 14 caps
Jamison Gibson Park (Leinster) 8 caps
Robbie Henshaw (Leinster/Buccaneers) 50 caps
Hugo Keenan (Leinster/UCD) 9 caps
Jordan Larmour (Leinster/St Mary’s College) 27 caps
James Lowe (Leinster) 5 caps
Stuart McCloskey (Ulster/Bangor) 4 caps
Conor Murray (Munster/Garryowen) 88 caps
Garry Ringrose (Leinster/UCD) 33 caps
Jonathan Sexton (Leinster/St Mary’s College) 97 caps
Jacob Stockdale (Ulster/Lurgan) 33 caps

Read More

Forwards
Ryan Baird (Leinster/Dublin University) 1 cap
Tadhg Beirne (Munster/Lansdowne) 20 caps
Ed Byrne (Leinster/UCD) 4 caps
Jack Conan (Leinster/Old Belvedere) 18 caps
Will Connors (Leinster/UCD) 8 caps
Ultan Dillane (Connacht/Corinthians) 18 caps
Tadhg Furlong (Leinster/Clontarf) 47 caps
Cian Healy (Leinster/Clontarf) 107 caps
Dave Heffernan (Connacht/Buccaneers) 5 caps
Iain Henderson (Ulster/Academy) 61 caps
Rob Herring (Ulster/Ballynahinch) 19 caps
Ronan Kelleher (Leinster/Lansdowne) 9 caps
Dave Kilcoyne (Munster/UL Bohemians) 41 caps
Tom O’Toole (Ulster/Ballynahinch) uncapped
Andrew Porter (Leinster/UCD) 35 caps
James Ryan (Leinster/UCD) 34 caps
Rhys Ruddock (Leinster/St Mary’s College) 27 caps
CJ Stander (Munster/Shannon) 49 caps
Josh van der Flier (Leinster/UCD) 30 caps

Rugby Newsletter

A weekly update from Rugby Correspondent Ruaidhri O'Connor and the best writing from our expert team. Issued every Friday.

This field is required

Online Editors

Related Content

Most Watched

Privacy