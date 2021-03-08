Jacob Stockdale returns to Ireland squad ahead of final two Six Nations games

Jacob Stockdale is back in the Ireland squad for the first time in 2021. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Jacob Stockdale has made his return to Andy Farrell's Ireland squad for the final two rounds of the Six Nations.

The Ulster back missed Ireland's opening three fixtures due to a knee injury, but is now ready to pull on the green jersey once more after making a successful return to action with Ulster. Munster's Shane Daly is the player who misses out to accommodate Stockdale.

The only fresh injury concern following last weekend's inter-provincial ties is with Josh van der Flier, who will undergo the return-to-play protocols after a head knock.

Conor Murray is also included ahead of a likely return to the side after the heavy defeat of Italy last month, which secured the only win thus far of the 2021 campaign.

Ireland squad

Backs

Bundee Aki (Connacht/Galwegians) 30 caps

Billy Burns (Ulster) 6 caps

Ross Byrne (Leinster/UCD) 12 caps

Craig Casey (Munster/Shannon) 1 cap

Andrew Conway (Munster/Garryowen) 24 caps

Keith Earls (Munster/Young Munster) 91 caps

Chris Farrell (Munster/Young Munster) 14 caps

Jamison Gibson Park (Leinster) 8 caps

Robbie Henshaw (Leinster/Buccaneers) 50 caps

Hugo Keenan (Leinster/UCD) 9 caps

Jordan Larmour (Leinster/St Mary’s College) 27 caps

James Lowe (Leinster) 5 caps

Stuart McCloskey (Ulster/Bangor) 4 caps

Conor Murray (Munster/Garryowen) 88 caps

Garry Ringrose (Leinster/UCD) 33 caps

Jonathan Sexton (Leinster/St Mary’s College) 97 caps

Jacob Stockdale (Ulster/Lurgan) 33 caps

Read More

Forwards

Ryan Baird (Leinster/Dublin University) 1 cap

Tadhg Beirne (Munster/Lansdowne) 20 caps

Ed Byrne (Leinster/UCD) 4 caps

Jack Conan (Leinster/Old Belvedere) 18 caps

Will Connors (Leinster/UCD) 8 caps

Ultan Dillane (Connacht/Corinthians) 18 caps

Tadhg Furlong (Leinster/Clontarf) 47 caps

Cian Healy (Leinster/Clontarf) 107 caps

Dave Heffernan (Connacht/Buccaneers) 5 caps

Iain Henderson (Ulster/Academy) 61 caps

Rob Herring (Ulster/Ballynahinch) 19 caps

Ronan Kelleher (Leinster/Lansdowne) 9 caps

Dave Kilcoyne (Munster/UL Bohemians) 41 caps

Tom O’Toole (Ulster/Ballynahinch) uncapped

Andrew Porter (Leinster/UCD) 35 caps

James Ryan (Leinster/UCD) 34 caps

Rhys Ruddock (Leinster/St Mary’s College) 27 caps

CJ Stander (Munster/Shannon) 49 caps

Josh van der Flier (Leinster/UCD) 30 caps

Online Editors