Ireland's Jacob Stockdale has been rewarded for his stunning seven-try haul by being named Six Nations Player of the Tournament.

Jacob Stockdale named Six Nations Player of the Tournament as Ireland claim top four spots

Stockdale made his Six Nations debut in Paris and just went from strength to strength to create a new tournament record with tries against England, Italy, Scotland and Wales.

The previous Six Nations record was six tries, a feat achieved by Chris Ashton, Will Greenwood and Shane Williams. The 21-year-old was a clear winner in the public vote, securing 32% of rugby fans' votes. His Ireland teammate Conor Murray was second with 18.2%, just edging fellow Irishman Jonathan Sexton into third on 18%.

Another Ireland winger took fourth place with Keith Earls garnering 14.5% of the votes, followed by Italy’s rising star, Matteo Minozzi, who earned 13.2%. France captain Guilhem Cuirado completed the line-up with 4.1%. Read more here:

Stockdale said: "It's been a truly memorable few weeks, making my first NatWest 6 Nations appearance, winning the Championship then going on to complete the Grand Slam against England. "Breaking the try-scoring record was the cherry on top! It's an absolute honour to win the NatWest Player of the Championship, especially when you look at the amazing calibre of those shortlisted. Thank you to everyone who voted and for all the fans who gave us so much support throughout the Championship."

NatWest Player of the Championship Voting Results Player Votes Percentage

Jacob Stockdale 25,114 32%

Conor Murray 14,278 18.2%

Jonathan Sexton 14,163 18% Keith Earls 11,410 14.5% Matteo Minozzi 10,394 13.2%

Guilhem Guirado 3,181 4.1%

