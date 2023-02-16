Jack Conan dampens Netflix documentary expectations: ‘I don’t know if it’s going to be the most riveting TV’

When the Netflix team are looking for a sales' pitch for their Six Nations documentary they might want to steer clear of Ireland's Jack Conan who revealed the camera crew have been kept at arm's length by the team.

On the whole. the Leinster No 8 is in favour of the idea of the film, which will be broadcast next year, being made but the lure of global celebrity comes second to the overall goal of a Six Nations title and a Grand Slam.

The presence of the documentary crews has been a talking point across the tournament, with Wales today ejecting the Netflix team from their press conference amidst the threat of a player strike.

It's been less dramatic around Ireland camp.

“They’re just in the background. I haven't had much 1-1 dealings with them, it's grand. It’s not something we’re letting distract us," Conan said with a wry smile.

"Most of us they’ve seen so far is just having craic and playing games before training sessions, so I don’t know if it’s going to be the most riveting TV people have watched when it finally comes out.

"Look, it’s great for the game, to develop it, and have more eyes on the sport and I hope it comes out well but it hasn’t been too much of a distraction yet."

The way things are going, Ireland will be front and centre of the piece after their wins over Wales and France reinforced their position as the world's number one team and set them up for a tilt at a title and potential Grand Slam.

Conan, who has come off the bench in both games, says they're embracing that tag.

"Irish teams in the past have probably shirked it a little bit, we probably could have been and maybe it's Irish people by their nature, but we could have been, 'oh no, don't say that' but look, we've worked unbelievably hard to get into this position," he said.

"But again, it's not something that's spoken about, we're constantly trying to progress and get better and whether we were 10th in the world or first in the world, that would be the case.

"So we're just continually looking to get better."

Not that they're letting the idea of beating England for a Grand Slam on St Patrick's Day in Dublin come into their thinking.

"It's quite far beneath the surface, it is obviously exciting; it's such an exciting time to be in this organisation but our minds aren't in Dublin in four weeks time, we've got to go to Rome next against a vastly improved Italian team who in parts of the games really put it up to France and England," he said.

"There are no easy games at this stage at this level so yeah, look, there are potentially exciting things down the line but we have to go to Rome next week and that's going to be a massive challenge for the 23 who get to go out there.

"We don't look too far ahead of ourselves."