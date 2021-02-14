'I've mixed emotions' – Farrell laments Ireland's decision-making as he calls for response from his players

Ross Byrne leaves the pitch dejected alongside his Ireland team-mates following their defeat in the Six Nations to France at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin. Photo: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Andy Farrell says Ireland's decision-making and game-management let them down in their defeat to France at the Aviva Stadium.

The head coach refused to blame the absence of James Ryan, Johnny Sexton, Conor Murray, Caelan Doris and Peter O'Mahony, the loss of Billy Burns to a head injury or the disruption of Iain Henderson and Cian Healy's clash of heads that saw both players leave the field and not return for the 15-13 loss.

Rather, he said the players on the pitch were good enough to win the match and, while he praised the effort and commitment, he said the on-field decision making has to improve.

"I've mixed emotions really," he said.

"One that’s unbelievably proud of how they handled themselves this week with all the controversy (over Sexton), etc and unbelievably proud of their efforts.

"There was a lot of lads with their work-rate and putting their bodies on the line for their country, but at the same time Test matches are there to be won - especially at home.

"We'll rue a few decisions that we made when some chances came our way.

"Even though people were writing us off this week we never wrote ourselves off. The game was there to be won. It was a hard-fought contest but it’s one that slipped away from us at the end.”

Speaking before the match, Farrell said Ireland's third-quarter game-management needed to improve and he was disappointed that the team once again lost their way during the period after half-time.

"It is. It's something that we certainly need to address, sit down and understand properly because I did speak about it last week and it's something that I spoke about at half time as well," he said.

While France were able to score two breath-taking tries, Ireland laboured in attack.

Farrell said that was down to the poor game-management.

"They had a couple of chances didn't they and that was it," he said.

"They took their chances. They were formidable when they got their chance to punch through us on first-phase and get us on the back-foot on the gainline, on second phase and getting around the corner, getting their offload game going on a few occasions.

"Those were a few too many because they were clinical enough to go and score the try.

"I suppose we had one glaring opportunity that if we carry the ball another five metres and square up, we probably get that five-pointer and I think it would drawn the game going in at half-time so it's fine margins.

"It's fine margins. You get seldom opportunities in big games like this, especially against a side of the quality of France.

"You've got to take your opportunities when you can. That's what the did."

Pressed on the game-management element, Farrell said Ireland are not identifying the opportunities on the pitch.

“I thought our set-piece was really good in the first half, there was one or two things in the second half... What I also thought was good in the first-half was we kept the ball in front of the forwards coming against a really good defensive unit in France who are very good at making two-man hits and very dangerous with the ball on the floor regarding the jackaller," he said.

“We kept sending our forwards into some brick walls but look, at the same time, we had opportunities within that middle third to try and get the ball to the edge.

"Their wingers were obviously taking a chance coming in and jamming, and once or twice we fell into a trap on the edges and two men out got caught.

“So there were things that we could have done a little bit better and saved a bit of energy for what happened in that last couple of minutes in the long run.”

Stand-in captain Iain Henderson said he passed two Head Injury Assessments, while Cian Healy returned after clashing heads with the second-row.

Billy Burns will now go through the Return to Play protocols ahead of the game against Italy on Saturday week.

Read More

And Farrell says he wants to see a reaction after becoming the first Irish team since 1998 to lose their first two matches.

“Our approach and our attitude doesn’t change.

“I just said to the boys in the changing rooms there that we talk about the strength of the group and how close they are; we will see how strong we are now because we will show our true character now.

“It’s about making sure that for our next three games we are at our best and our approach doesn’t change.”

Online Editors