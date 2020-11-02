| 6.6°C Dublin

It's time to end Stockdale full-back experiment - he's clearly not answer at No 15

Tony Ward

 

Stockdale: For all his attacking prowess the Ulster dynamo is not a full-back. Photo: REUTERS/Benoit Tessier Expand

Stockdale: For all his attacking prowess the Ulster dynamo is not a full-back. Photo: REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

If the substance of last week's win over the Italians was an encouraging step forward then this represented two steps in the opposite direction. Of course, we are not comparing like with like but when it comes to doing the basics there is no masking when the bread and butter essentials are missing, irrespective of the opposition.

In the first half against France, we dominated possession (60-40) yet turned over four points in arrears. Unlike soccer, position and territory in rugby translate into points as at the very least pressure equates to defensive errors and the concession of penalties. Yes, the wet ball was an issue but much more so for the team in green.

On either side of the ball the French were composed and for the most part in control. I doubt the number of home errors when in possession would need to be tabulated on more than one hand. The lack of unison, call it lines of communication, between ball-handlers and receivers, specifically from 10 to 15, was poor in the extreme from Ireland.

