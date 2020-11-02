It's time to end Stockdale full-back experiment - he's clearly not answer at No 15

If the substance of last week's win over the Italians was an encouraging step forward then this represented two steps in the opposite direction. Of course, we are not comparing like with like but when it comes to doing the basics there is no masking when the bread and butter essentials are missing, irrespective of the opposition.

In the first half against France, we dominated possession (60-40) yet turned over four points in arrears. Unlike soccer, position and territory in rugby translate into points as at the very least pressure equates to defensive errors and the concession of penalties. Yes, the wet ball was an issue but much more so for the team in green.

On either side of the ball the French were composed and for the most part in control. I doubt the number of home errors when in possession would need to be tabulated on more than one hand. The lack of unison, call it lines of communication, between ball-handlers and receivers, specifically from 10 to 15, was poor in the extreme from Ireland.

Whether simple passing or the most basic switch calls the end product was costly and embarrassingly so. When in possession the French were composed and accurate in attacking and creative terms. It is so reassuring that finally Les Bleus are reverting to type because when at their attacking best only the Kiwis compare.

But what makes this group under Fabien Galthié already looking like potential 2023 World Cup challengers is the balance with the physical essentials of the modern game - aka forward grunt.

Individually and collectively, Francois Cros, Charles Ollivon, Gregory Alldritt, Antoine Dupont and Romain Ntamack make for a guiding hub with which only New Zealand can compare with at this point in time and yes, we are fully aware the greatest prize currently resides with the Rainbow Nation.

There was no championship for the French this time around but like Leeds in the Premier League, they are back and with it the halcyon image of what we want them to be.

As for us? In the lead-in to Saturday I believed we could win - a big ask in itself - but in my heart of hearts I felt a four-try winning bonus for an outright Six Nations title was a hurdle too high. Then with the business completed in Rome and a six-point win the restated target I was suckered into really believing this was on. Given what transpired in Twickenham back in March in the same competition, it seemed an absurd form of logic but due in the main to Covid it was what it was.

The scrum was solid, the lineout anything but, despite James Ryan and Tadhg Beirne, along with CJ Stander, being the best of our forwards on a Parisian night best forgotten. The playing conditions were the same for both teams yet the bulk of inaccurate passing and dropped balls - we're tempted to call them unforced errors, but that would do a great disservice to what Shaun Edwards has brought to the French defensive cause.

In the battle of former Wigan rugby league greats there was one clear winner. Beyond that the halves were adequate but collectively outclassed by their much younger immediate opposites in terms of innovation and impact.

Dupont and Ntamack represent a serious unit and unlike the great servants ours have been, these are relative rookies just starting out.

As for Johnny Sexton's histrionics upon replacement, where stands leadership and one for all, all for one, in that? Rome revisited when it was Jack Carty on the receiving end (of the kicked water bottle), this time Ross Byrne. I greatly respect the player but not the captain.

In attacking terms, only Jacob Stockdale provided any glimmer of light but as our goalkeeper and last line of defence Rob Kearney he is not and - I hate to admit it - looks like he never will be, in the number 15 shirt at least.

I felt there were positive signs against the Italians but the French ensured an experiment - even against the Georgians - Andy Farrell can no longer afford. It looks like Stockdale's future at this level will be on the left but with James Lowe set to join the fray very shortly too.

And how we missed Garry Ringrose. Like Stockdale he has the ability to create something out of nothing even if at times there is an element of meandering. It is still open to debate but Robbie Henshaw represents for me the most effective foil alongside Ringrose in midfield.

But we are clutching at straws because the manner of this performance, every bit as much as the defeat, represents a kick to the solar plexus in terms of the post-Joe Schmidt 'revolution'. A steep and difficult climb lies ahead.