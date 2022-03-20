| 8.2°C Dublin

It’s onwards and upwards now for Andy Farrell and his Triple Crown-winning Ireland side

Mick Galwey

Jamison Gibson Park of Ireland is tackled by Rory Darge of Scotland during the Six Nations match at Aviva Stadium in Dublin. Photo: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Jamison Gibson Park of Ireland is tackled by Rory Darge of Scotland during the Six Nations match at Aviva Stadium in Dublin. Photo: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Job done. We’ve won the Triple Crown by beating England, Scotland Wales, while gaining a four-try bonus point in each match.

You have to say that makes for a very good Six Nations Championship for an Irish team that is still growing and developing – and still has another year and a half of developing to do before the 2023 World Cup.

