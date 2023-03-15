‘It's not going to happen again’ – England vow to put France collapse right in Dublin

England's Freddie Stewart, Jack van Poortvliet, Ellis Genge and Marcus Smith react after conceding a try against France at Twickenham last week.

England have to put things right after a record 53-10 drubbing by France in last week's Six Nations encounter, prop Ellis Genge said, adding that he and his team mates have made a pact to ensure that such a defeat is not repeated.

With regular skipper captain Owen Farrell on the bench, Genge captained England at Twickenham against France in their third heaviest ever defeat and their biggest at home.

"We've had a review, it clearly wasn't good enough, but I didn't think anyone was under any illusion that it was," Genge told Sky Sports.

"We've had some honest conversations as to why that happened at the weekend, we've cleared that up and made a pact that it's not going to happen again."

England are fourth in the Six Nations standings after two wins and two defeats. They travel to Dublin on Saturday for the final match of the championship to face leaders Ireland, who are chasing a Grand Slam.

"I don't know what the result is going to be on Saturday, but as long as we fight and have each other's backs, that's what we'll be going after," Genge said.

"They're a brilliant, brilliant side and deserve to be number one. It's all against us, but we're excited. We've got to put things right, but the pressure is probably more on them to be honest."