It’s a French farce as Six Nations weighs up a July finale amid criticism of Galtié at home

The competing teams in this year’s Six Nations may have to wait until the summer to learn the final result, with organisers struggling to come up with a solution to the problems brought about by a Covid-19 outbreak in the French camp.

The French Federation have identified a fitness trainer as their ‘patient zero’ of their outbreak, but that has been disputed in the French media where it is reported that head coach Fabien Galthié repeatedly breached the team’s bio-secure bubble in the build-up to his team’s win in Dublin.

Galthié has rejected the story, telling l’Équipe: “All my actions comply with health protocol. I do not understand these unjustified accusations.”

The French government is demanding answers after an 11th member of the French squad tested positive for the coronavirus yesterday morning, bringing the total to 16 among players and squad and, as a result, Sunday’s round-three fixture between France and Scotland in Paris has been postponed.

The number of English- and French-based players in the Scottish set-up means that the fallow week of March 6 does not appear to be a runner as clubs would not be compelled to release players under World Rugby’s Regulation 9.

And, with the club schedule full until July, officials are scrambling to find solutions with reports in France flagging that a summer date may best suit all involved despite the obvious clash with the Lions tour.

Speculation in Scotland suggests the match could be squeezed into a midweek slot the week after next, or played on March 27 which is the date set aside for the PRO14 final.

Both of those dates would likely see Scotland severely weakened however, while the midweek date would have a major knock-on effect to Ireland’s visit to Murrayfield on Sunday fortnight.

Unless Wales were to go on and complete a Grand Slam, a postponement beyond March 20 would mean the trophy could not be awarded until the France v Scotland game was completed.

During the Autumn Nations Cup, Fiji forfeited three matches and the results were declared 28-0 wins for their opponents.

However, a walkover does not appear to be on the Six Nations’ agenda at this point despite the alleged breaches, and the scenes of French celebration which have raised concerns over the French team’s protocols.

Largely, that is down to the value of television revenue from each game which is estimated at about €3m per match.

Irish Independent