Italy's Six Nations preparations hit by positive coronavirus case

ITALY's preparation for next week's rescheduled Six Nations game against Ireland at the Aviva Stadium has been hit by one of their players testing positive for the coronavirus.

Gloucester's Stephen Varney is isolating away from his squad mates in Rome as a result of his positive test.

According to the Italian federation, the Welsh-born scrum-half tested negative with his club before leaving England for Italy. He is asymptomatic.

"FIR has activated all the procedures envisaged and informed the relevant health authorities in full compliance with the regulations in force," a Federation statement said.

"The National team continues the meeting in Rome in compliance with the provisions of the health authority."

Ireland, meanwhile, are awaiting the results of tests carried out yesterday before they link up at their Kildare base tomorrow ahead of their matches against Italy and France.

