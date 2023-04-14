Italy v Ireland, Women’s Six Nations: What time, what channel and all you need to know

THE TikTok Women's Six Nations Rugby Championship is proving a testing terrain for this young Irish side and they'll have to work for their supper here.

Italian women's rugby has been improving. They reached the quarter-final of the World Cup in 2021, and in their opening game at Parma this season, they gave France quite a jolt before losing, 22-12.

That same weekend, Ireland began their campaign with a 31-5 defeat in Cardiff before losing to the French at Musgrave Park, 53-3.

Like against the Welsh, it was the power and pace of the French that had Ireland on the back foot. France scored nine tries.

Ireland miss their Sevens players. This is the first year of full-time contracts, and the team's development remains very much a work in progress. Other countries have travelled much further down the professional road.

Last season, Ireland beat Italy in Musgrave Park, 29-8. A positive performance here would lift the mood. It's England in Cork for the Irish on Saturday week. Earlier this month, England beat Italy, 68-5, at Franklin's Gardens.

What time is kick-off?

The game kicks-off Saturday at the Stadio Sergio, Lanfranchi (4.45).

Where can I watch it?

It's live on Virgin Media Two.

What the coaches say:

Greg McWilliams (Ireland): "Our preparation is going well. We are playing a team that reached the World Cup quarter-final, so it's another stiff test for us. But it's one that we relish as it gives us the opportunity to continue our development in the test arena."

Giovanni Raineri (Italy): "We have lost many experienced players.We have a young group now. It will take them time to build up experience. But it's all about giving it our best in every single game."

Predicted score

Italy 22

Ireland 12

Ireland team

15. Lauren Delany (Sale Sharks/IQ Rugby) 19 14. Aoife Doyle (Railway Union RFC/Munster) 14 13. Aoife Dalton (Old Belvedere RFC/Leinster) 4 12. Anna McGann (Railway Union RFC/Connacht) 3 11. Natasja Behan (Blackrock College RFC/Leinster) 4 10. Dannah O’Brien (Old Belvedere RFC/Leinster) 4 9. Ailsa Hughes (Railway Union RFC/Leinster) 17

1. Linda Djougang (Old Belvedere RFC/Leinster) 26 2. Neve Jones (Gloucester-Hartpury/Ulster) 15 3. Christy Haney (Blackrock College RFC/Leinster) 7 4. Nichola Fryday (Exeter Chiefs/Connacht) (capt) 31 5. Sam Monaghan (Gloucester-Hartpury/IQ Rugby) 12 6. Dorothy Wall (Blackrock College RFC/Munster) 18 7. Grace Moore (Saracens/IQ Rugby) 7 8. Deirbhile Nic a Bháird (Old Belvedere RFC/Munster) 6

Replacements:

16. Clara Nielson (Exeter Chiefs/IQ Rugby) 1 17. Sadhbh McGrath (City of Derry RFC/Cooke RFC/Ulster) 2 18. Kathryn Buggy (Gloucester-Hartpury/IQ Rugby) 1 19. Hannah O’Connor (Blackrock College RFC/Leinster) 16 20. Brittany Hogan (Old Belvedere RFC/Ulster) 12 21. Molly Scuffil-McCabe (Railway Union RFC/Leinster) 6 22. Vicky Irwin (Sale Sharks/Ulster) 3 23. Méabh Deely (Blackrock College RFC/Connacht) 4

