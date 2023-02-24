Italy v Ireland predictions: Our experts give their thoughts ahead of Six Nations clash



RUAIDHRI O’CONNOR

The Azzurri's improvements under Kieran Crowley should see them narrow the gap on Ireland on home soil, but their high-risk approach will play into Andy Farrell's side's hands and they're likely to profit on turnover ball. Ireland's high-speed approach should earn reward in the fourth quarter.

Italy 12 Ireland 33

CIAN TRACEY

For all that Italy have improved, Ireland are in such a strong position right now that even allowing for some changes, they should have far too much quality all over the pitch. A comfortable bonus point win is on the cards.

Italy 13 Ireland 40

MICHAEL SADLIER

This encounter marks 10 years since Italy collected their so far sole Six Nations win over Ireland and things aren’t about to change even though the hosts seem to have markedly improved. Ireland have shuffled selection but still have the required quality to go three from three.

Italy 23 Ireland 51

TONY WARD

Complacency not part of the Farrell lexicon. This Italian squad looks a real deal and will again perform but Ireland, with too much to lose, will prevail.

Italy 17 Ireland 35

SINEAD KISSANE

Italy are on an upward swing and will want to make the Stadio Olimpico a fortress but they won't have come across the kind of machine that Ireland have become. A huge day for Ross Byrne in his first Six Nations start and this is the game where he will cement his place as the Sexton back-up. A third successive bonus point win incoming for Ireland.

Italy 13 Ireland 42

DAVID KELLY

This will be a tougher test that Cardiff, and with a weaker team, too. A stronger squad will ensure Ireland will win; anything else will fatally undermine twin trophy targets which will rely on players who are not first-choice. Both sides can play and this could be fun.

Italy 18 Ireland 30

BRENDAN FANNING

Does it stack up that a Treviso-dominated Italy should beat a Leinster-inspired Ireland when the two countries are on different trajectories? No. Even with the loss of Garry Ringrose Ireland have too much in a fixture where, bar the freak accident of 10 years ago, this is a gimme.

Italy 18 Ireland 32

LUKE FITZGERALD

Ireland have been unaffected by selection disruptions thus far in the competition, and while the main man is unavailable for selection, I expect Byrne to lead this team around the pitch in Rome with the same assuredness he has shown all season with Leinster. This team looked to be mentally in the best place I have seen an Irish team and should have too much the Italians, if they play anywhere close to their potential the scoreline could be uglier for the Italians – but a 20 point differential in an away fixture in the 6 nation is still no mean feat!

Italy 15 Ireland 35

WILL SLATTERY

Ange Capuozzo could grab another spectacular try or two but Ireland's laser focus on a Grand Slam won't let up in Rome.

Italy 17 Ireland 41

JONATHAN BRADLEY

Italy are improving but, even with the absence of skipper Johnny Sexton and a few changes elsewhere, the Azzurri don't have the pack to match their Grand Slam chasing visitors

Italy 12 Ireland 33

LINDSAY PEAT

Regardless of the many changes, and of Italy’s relative improvement, Ireland should be too powerful and too skilful for the Azzurri to handle.

Italy 13 Ireland 48