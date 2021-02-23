Italy out-half Tommaso Allan ruled out of Ireland clash through injury

Tommaso Allan picked up an injury in action for Benetton. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Italy have been dealt a blow ahead of Saturday's Six Nations clash against Ireland as out-half Tommaso Allan has been ruled out through injury.

Allan was released to play for Benetton in their PRO14 defeat to Scarlets last weekend, but the 27-year old picked up a first-half injury and is now facing a spell out.

Although Allan linked up with the Italy squad this week, having undergone further tests, he has now been sent back to his club.

Paolo Garbisi has taken over as Italy's first-choice out-half, but Allan came off the bench and scored a try in the Azzurri's recent defeat at Twickenham.

Like Ireland, Italy have produced all negative results in their latest Covid tests, as both teams get set for Saturday's encounter at Stadio Olimpico.

Online Editors