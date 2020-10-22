Italy name 20-year-old Paolo Garbisi at out-half for Six Nations clash with Ireland

ITALY will take on Ireland with a fresh face in the No 10 jersey after coach Franco Smith picked Benetton out-half Paolo Garbisi for Saturday's Aviva Stadium clash.

The 20-year-old comes into the team on the back of just three appearances at Guinness PRO14 level as he goes head to head with former World Player of the Year and Ireland captain Johnny Sexton.

He is part of a young Italian side with an average age of 25.6 years, with two more uncapped players on the bench in hooker Gianmarco Lucchesiu and back Federico Mori.

The Italians are winless after three matches of this year's Guinness Six Nations, but have a strong pack for their trip to Dublin.

Their back-row unit of Sebastian Negri, Braam Steyn and Jake Polledri is a formidable one, while second-rows Marco Lazzarone and Niccolo Cannone are good operators.

Behind the scrum, they have experienced figures in Jayden Hayward, Edoardo Padovani , Luca Morisi, Carlo Canna and Mattia Bellini outside the new man at out-half.

ITALY

15 -- Jayden Hayward

14 – Edoardo Padovani

13 – Luca Morisi

12 – Carlo Canna

11 – Mattia Bellini

10 – Paolo Garbisi

9 – Marcello Violi

1 – Danilo Fischetti

2 – Luca Bigi (capt)

3 – Giosue Zilocchi

4 – Marco Lazzaroni

5 – Niccolo Cannone

6 – Sebastian Negri

7 -- Abraham Steyn

8 – Jake Polledri

Replacements: Gianmarco Lucchesi, Simone Ferrari, Pietro Ceccarelli, David Sisi, Johan Meyer, Maxime Mbanda, Callum Braley, Federico Mori.

