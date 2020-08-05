Italy first up for Ireland as rescheduled Six Nations dates confirmed

Ireland will take on Italy at the Aviva Stadium on October 24 after the rescheduled Six Nations fixtures were revealed today.

While a kick-off time has yet to be confirmed, the IRFU have acknowledged that it is 'increasingly unlikely that a capacity crowd will be facilitated at Aviva Stadium', and have set up a process to issue refunds to ticket holders.

The following weekend, on October 31, the Six Nations will conclude with a Super Saturday.

Wales will host Scotland at 14.15, England will face Italy at the Stadio Olympico at 16.45 before Ireland take on France in Paris at 20.00.

"In rescheduling these matches, the health and safety of players, associated staff and supporters has been at the forefront of our thinking," the Six Nations said.

"We remain in close contact with all relevant authorities across the respective jurisdictions to ensure these matches take place in a safe environment and we will announce further details of health and safety protocols and guidance on spectator attendance in due course.

There was good news for the women's team, however, as there remaining games will be played in October. Adam Griggs' side will host Italy on October 24/25 before facing France away from home on the weekend of October 31/November 1.

The tournament organisers also confirmed the eight-team autumn tournament that is set to feature the Six Nations sides and two other international teams.

"In recent weeks, Six Nations has also been progressing contingency plans for an alternative tournament format in place of the Autumn Internationals for 2020, primarily driven by travel restrictions not allowing many international teams to play the scheduled matches," a statement read.

"This tournament will be a unique eight-team competition, involving the Six Nations unions and two other international teams. We are currently finalising match schedules, operational details including venues as well as commercial arrangements.

"Further announcements relating to this competition are expected to be made later this month."

SIX NATIONS ROUND 4

October 24: Ireland v Italy, Aviva Stadium (time TBC)

ROUND 5

October 31: Wales v Scotland, Venue TBC (KO 2.15)

Italy v England, Stadio Olimpico (KO 4.45)

France v Ireland, Stade de France (KO 8.0)

