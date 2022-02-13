| 7.8°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Italians are losing battle for credibility

Howls of disapproval continue to grow louder as losing streak goes on

Italy's head coach Kieran Crowley. Photo: Shaun Botterill/Getty Images Expand
Italy's Paolo Garbisi. Photo: Alberto Pizzoli/Getty Images Expand

Close

Italy's head coach Kieran Crowley. Photo: Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Italy's head coach Kieran Crowley. Photo: Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Italy's Paolo Garbisi. Photo: Alberto Pizzoli/Getty Images

Italy's Paolo Garbisi. Photo: Alberto Pizzoli/Getty Images

/

Italy's head coach Kieran Crowley. Photo: Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Daniel Gallan

Italian rugby is surrounded by wolves. Not the nurturing sort, like the one that reared Rome’s mythological founders, Romulus and Remus, but sharp-toothed blood-drinkers in the guise of critical journalists and fans who have long lost patience with the Azzurri’s meagre contribution to Europe’s premier rugby union competition.

The statistics support their howls to cut the straggler from the pack. Italy vindicated their inclusion in the Six Nations when they beat Scotland 34-20 in their inaugural outing in 2000, but have won just 11 of their subsequent 96 matches and in 21 seasons have finished last 16 times.

Most Watched

Privacy