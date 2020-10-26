'It would be top three anyway' - Peter O'Mahony looks back on that pass and focuses in on Ireland's title tilt in Paris

'I’ve had a couple of good ones now but it would top three anyway.' - Peter O'Mahony of Ireland offloads while being tackled by Federico Mori, left, and Carlo Canna of Italy. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

IT IS not often a media question draws a smile from Peter O’Mahony, but the Ireland flanker can’t help himself when thinking about the pass he delivered to Bundee Aki last Saturday.

The Corkman has achieved many great things during his career and is known for his teak-tough approach to the game, his leadership and technical nous at lineout and breakdown time, yet this was a moment of beauty that deserved an audience.

On the back of a Tadhg Beirne turnover, Ireland moved the ball left to the replacement who looked up and spotted Federico Mori and Carlo Canna in front of him.

With a swivel of his hips, he arced his run between the two of them – just enough to draw their interest - and then dropped his body to make sure the ball remained free.

As the two centres converged, he reached out his right arm and just as his right knee touched the ground he popped the ball up for Aki who made the most of his pass to score a fantastic try.

Television replays showed what the moment meant to the 31-year-old Munster captain who let out a roar and punched the air before embracing the try-scorer.

O’Mahony was once again picked on the bench as Andy Farrell went with Caelan Doris in the No 6 shirt.

He came on to the pitch determined to contribute to the team and he believes that moment can only help him as he looked to regain his place.

“I’ve had a couple of good ones now but it would top three anyway,” he said with a smile as he considered the pass.

“You’re coming off the bench and you want to make a difference. You saw the turnover from Tadhg to Will (Connors) to CJ (Stander) to me, it’s enjoyable to be able to make a difference and to put Bundee away.

“He had a bit of work to do to be fair but I enjoyed it. I enjoyed my time on the pitch at the weekend and hopefully we can have another enjoyable one.”

Combining with his fellow back-rows made the whole score more special, but O’Mahony knows he will have a tough time trying to break into the starting side this weekend.

Saturday was the 10th time in 69 Ireland caps he’s come off the bench, so it was nothing new, and he believes competition for back-row spots remains as tough as ever.

"We've a battle on our hands every week. There's 67, 68 or 69 battles every week,” he said.

"I've played for Ireland, I've worked as hard as I could to get a jersey, whether it was on the bench or whether it was starting, there's nothing taking for granted, there's nothing given in these circles.

"You look at the back row that was there, and every single weekend you look at the back rows that I was involved with and now the back row at the moment, it's never been anything but probably the most competitive position on the pitch.

"So we're in a battle every week to get a jersey, never mind a start so I have to say I'm hugely enjoying it and learning from it.

"The performance from the starting back row at the weekend was, I thought, second to none.

"I thought their energy, their moments in the game, the amount of work they got through was incredible and from a team point of view you couldn't be prouder of the way the team worked at the weekend, and the back row, so as I said it's an absolute battle every weekend to get any jersey in this team.

“It's an incredibly enjoyable environment and we're bouncing off each other and enjoying it.

"Of course I'd be sitting here lying to you if I said I didn't want to start but at the end of the day there are 23 people who need to take to the pitch at any given time on a Saturday or a Sunday.

"There's a massive emphasis put on our bench to come on and not just roll in but to make a difference, you know what I mean?

"There are guys who have been out there for whatever, 55, 60, 65 minutes and you've got to make a difference and be different when you come on, and that's the pressure we put on ourselves.

"I wouldn't say it's frustrating. Certainly, competitively I want to play every game, I want to start every match, that's just the way we all are as a group.

"But we understand that team comes first and you've got to be best prepared to play 79 or 80 minutes, or 15. It doesn't matter what you get, you've got to be ready to go.”

Ireland head to Paris with their destiny in their own hands after Saturday’s win.

O’Mahony has three Six Nations medals in his back pocket and he knows how tough success is hard to come by.

"That's it, it's a cup final week and you don't need any more motivation than that, to win trophies with your national team - that's epitome of it,” he said.

"A competition as competitive as this, weeks like this don't come around very often. It's important to enjoy them.

"But it's important to understand what it takes to win a Championship.

“That's secondary, winning in France is a different animal to lots of these games and we need to understand the challenges ahead."

Online Editors