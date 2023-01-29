| 4.7°C Dublin

It would be nice if Irish rugby could ease off on its World Cup fetish when the Six Nations comes around

The Six Nations should not be eclipsed by World Cup

Johnny Sexton: ‘We’re not talking about the World Cup at all.’ Photo: Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

Tommy Conlon

Given that they never stop banging on about the World Cup, it’s probably too much to expect the rugby union industry to not bang on about it during an actual World Cup year.

But it would be nice if they eased off on the fetish for at least the duration of a Six Nations campaign.

