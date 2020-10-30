| 7.1°C Dublin

It would be fitting if centurion Cian Healy could help provide the platform for a famous Irish win

Alan Quinlan

Cian Healy, left, will win his 100th cap for Ireland on Saturday (Brian Lawless/PA) Expand

When a 19-year-old Cian Healy grabbed me by the quads and launched me into the air, on his own, at the front of the lineout, I realised the rumours circling Leinster’s strongman loosehead were undoubtedly true.

After catching my breath upon my safe return to ground, a grin broke across Healy’s face before we repeated the drill, again trying to disrupt the Ireland set-piece as preparations were ramped up for the 2007 World Cup.

The teenage prop made quite a first impression on me – he wasn’t even in the Irish squad at that stage, merely padding out the training numbers and getting a taste for what would soon become his regular environment.

