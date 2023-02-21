‘It would be big’ – Ross Byrne keeping his emotions in check ahead of a potential first Six Nations start this weekend

Ross Byrne is doing his best to keep his feet on the ground ahead of what is potentially a big weekend for him.

As Johnny Sexton continues to rehab the groin injury that forced him off during Ireland’s recent win over France, Byrne is in line to start his first Six Nations game.

Of his 16 caps to date, Byrne has only started two Tests, neither of which has come in the Six Nations, which means Saturday’s trip to Rome could be extra special for him.

Byrne has made the most of earning a recall to the Ireland squad by delivering two accomplished performances off the bench in the opening two wins against Wales and France.

Running the team from the start would be a different challenge, but it’s one that Byrne looks well up for.

“It would be big,” he admitted. “But I’ll just treat it like I normally would if you know what I mean?

“I’ve played a lot of games this year and I am pretty happy with how that has gone and my preparation. I won’t be doing anything too different.”

With Joey Carbery back in the squad this week to provide extra cover in light of the doubts over Sexton’s fitness, Byrne isn’t getting distracted by the competition.

Barring injury, Jack Crowley is expected to be on the bench against Italy, if Byrne is to get the nod for his first start.

“It hasn't really changed anything,” Byrne maintained.

“There's competition across sport in every position, it's the same in Leinster. You're dealing with competition every day, I haven't been really worried about what the other lads are doing, I can't control that, I've just been looking after my own performances and trying to get the best out of myself.

“I'm absolutely loving being back. The last two performances, you can see how they've been and you can see there's a lot more room for growth which is hugely exciting.

“I think when you're not in the squad, you see the squad doing so well and you want to be a part of it. Everyone wants to be part of a winning team, so it definitely gives you a little bit of edge that you strive to get back into the team.”

Earning Andy Farrell’s trust has given Byrne an extra pep in his squad, and given how well he runs the Leinster game-plan in Sexton’s absence, it is perhaps no surprise that the Ireland head coach has turned to the 27-year-old again.

“It's definitely a confidence booster when you get back in the squad, and then trying to get as much game-time as possible,” Byrne said.

“I'm not trying to do anything too different, I've been very happy with how I've been going. It's just doing what I've been doing and trying to grow bits and pieces off that.

“I spoke about this a while ago. Before I got the call in November, there were definitely times I thought I'd never get back in. You just have to be patient, which isn't always easy. And hopefully when you do get an opportunity you just have to make the most of it.”

As for what a first Six Nations start would mean to Byrne, he added:

“I haven't really thought about that to be honest. For me, it would just be about getting a win for the team and a good performance.”