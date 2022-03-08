‘It will be tasty , they love chucking numbers at the breakdown’ – Joe Marler says England ready for Irish fight

England prop Joe Marler joked that his side’s training session erupted in a furious fistfight – but he is serious that Ireland represent their most formidable challenge yet in the Six Nations when they visit Twickenham this Saturday.

“There’s definitely a bigger sense of what’s coming,” said the enigmatic Harlequins’ prop.

“Ireland are very good. Wales is always big but they were missing names whereas Ireland are full bore. They have been together and there is a sense that the guys today were realising this is serious.

“I’m not saying Wales weren’t serious because I know the way the media twists these things which is a pain in the arse.

“We had a good session. Gengey (Ellis Genge) punched me four times, put my nose this way and that way and then a rib shot! Not to worry, I’ll get him back later!

“No, the hits are a bit stickier. Whenever I make a gag, there are normally laughs but not today. They’re looking at me and I’m thinking, ‘okay, this is serious.’

“I’m trying to think of the last bar-room brawl I was involved in. It will be tasty , they love chucking numbers at the breakdown. You get around 40 attempts from them to attack us there in every game.

“It’s a fair assumption Eddie O’Sullivan (former Ireland coach) makes about the game. But a clean bar-room brawl, no gouging or glass-throwing, just the clean stuff.”

Marler is braced for a fearsome front-row battle against Lions colleague Tadhg Furlong.

“Tadhg told me on the tour he was a truffle pig farmer and to this day I thought he was making a joke. Do you use pigs for truffle? Have you heard that?

“On the pitch he is world-class, he has stepped up in attack around the field even more so in this tournaments.

“He is standing at second or third receiver, they ae doing a lot of play-making through him and you look at it as a fan. You’re thinking he is a massive lump just pushing.

“But then you see the work on the ball and as a fan the likes of him and Kyle Sinckler are taking the game to another level.”

Marler, who has revealed his mental health issues in the past, took a break from the Six Nations during Covid as he didn’t want to marooned away from his family and clubmates.

He is also a keen social media advocate in terms of trying to build the game.

“100%. If you want to attract a new audience, a big part of that is youngsters. TikTok and Instagram is for younger people.

“Even I thought it was beneath me. It’s a good way of engaging. You can’t forget the day job but it is a nice way to involve the audience.

“For me at my age, going in and out to the club and contributing there, and then being with my family, it keeps me fresher.

“Maybe that seems silly when I play 75 minutes for the club but it’s more mentally. It’s nice helping the kids. I need those in and out breaks, I can give more energy from the bench.

“My wife had nine days with no power or hot water so trying to deal with that in camp is a nightmare. If anyone can help me with compensation that would be great!”