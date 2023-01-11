Predicting disciplinary processes used to be a bit like throwing the ball to a lineout on a windy day.

Just when you think the breeze has abated and the trajectory is safe along comes another gust and changes the picture. Once that happens it’s likely to go anywhere.

We don’t know what the odds were on Owen Farrell being free to face Scotland in the start of the Six Nations next month, but even allowing for the wind we’ll admit to not falling over in astonishment that he will be able to do just that.

Indeed no sooner had he been cited for his tackle on Gloucester’s Jack Clement in a Premiership tie last weekend but you looked at the calendar, opened the lid on the box marked Mitigation, and sat back waiting for England’s most important player to limbo under the bar in time for the Calcutta Cup.

That, incidentally, is where Farrell sits in the England pecking order. And that also is what colours the comments from some former teammates of his – poachers turned fair-weather gamekeepers – when it comes to passing judgement in public.

The reason he is rated so highly is two-fold: he’s a very good rugby player with a savagely competitive instinct. Everyone loves having someone of that calibre in their side.

They wince when the competitive streak gets him and the team in trouble, but consider it all part of the package, the price of doing business. The current health and safety regime makes that a harder sum to add up.

In their November series 2018 England hung on to beat South Africa thanks to some Farrell enforcement. A point ahead with the game in its 83rd minute, but under increasing pressure, the outhalf dropped Andre Esterhuizen like a stone to close the show. The South Africans were furious. There was no ban. England were delighted.

By today’s checks and balances Farrell would have been off on a red and the Saffers would have won. For example two years ago he milled a fresh-faced young Wasp, Charlie Atkinson, and was acknowledging his crime within a millisecond of hitting the deck.

Unlike the contact with Esterhuizen, where the Springbok was looking to run over the top of Farrell, Atkinson was blindsided – the shock of which may have contributed to him being knocked out cold.

Much was made in defence that Atkinson had changed angle and height at the last moment but the recurring feature with Owen Farrell is his own choice of flight path.

Rugby league has influenced hugely its union equivalent when it comes to defence, and staying high as long as possible before making the tackle is a carryover from there. It’s attractive to the defending team because it reduces the chance of getting burned on an offload.

No one understands the risks of this equation better than coaches. Evidently they still weigh in on the side of reward more than risk for it’s taking an age for World Rugby’s war on high shots to result in players lowering their sights.

To fix this they have come up with a unique form of community service as part of the reform process. Sending professional rugby players to ‘tackle school’ sounds like giving shoplifters a copy of the 10 Commandments and asking them to learn number eight off by heart.

Agreeing to submit to ‘tackle school’ however is worth a few points in mitigation. Where do we sign, your worship?

You’re asking is this like the Covid mangle we were put through in order to access stadia on matchdays when the ’Rona was running wild?

It was all online – naturally enough – but you couldn’t skip a paragraph let alone a sentence. Every question had to be answered. The sense of relief on getting the green tick at the end was a feeling of great academic achievement.

Rugby’s version however is all offline: part desktop, part fieldwork. It doesn’t involve a SWAT team arriving at the perp’s door and hauling him away, rather it’s done through a series of drills and scenarios in the club concerned, with their coaches, literally putting the player through his paces to show he’s improving his tackle tech.

Then the footage is filed with World Rugby who issue a pass or fail. According to a man in that organisation the success rate is circa 95 per cent and the recidivism rate of five per cent is encouraging.

World Rugby hope the prospect of keeping players on the field and keeping them safe is enough to secure buy-in.

We think the submissions that have failed to pass the test would be an instant success on social media, but in the meantime there is not much sign of a drop off in business.

Perhaps that would change if the beaks were less inclined towards mitigation when dealing with guilty pleas and more towards behaviour change.

Seemingly some of the tackle school submissions made to World Rugby are quite good. We’d love to see the one Saracens lob into them when Owen Farrell has completed his course.

Given he has some previous in this area, before the tackle school became a thing, it will be interesting to see if it makes him a safer man to encounter on a rugby field. And if it blunts the edge that makes him so popular with his teammates.