English full-back Max Malins has reiterated the impression amongst his side that they will face a predictable kicking game from the Irish in Dublin as they seek to build on last week’s free-flowing win against France in tomorrow’s clash.

“It will be a different contest,” insisted Malins, who can trace Irish lineage to a great-great-grandfather, Peter Kelly, a GAA president and leading IRB member in the 19th century.

“Last week there was a lot of unstructured tempo from France, this week will be a kicking battle in their air, they like to kick contestables in territory to get ball back.

“We’ve been doing extra kicking drills, I put more in after sessions too, prepping us for whatever we will expect.

“So there has been good competition in the air and we’ve trained it a tad more this week. It’s our biggest kicking challenge in this championship. They have some great wingers who make it a fight in the air, it is definitely a threat.”

Malins made his first English start against the French and although he occasionally faltered in attack, he has earned another chance with Elliott Daly shifting to midfield to replace the injured Henry Slade.

“I was really pleased to get the opportunity and I felt performance was indifferent,” said Malins, currently on loan to Bristol from Saracens.

“There were some good things but also work-ons. There were some decisions I made in attack where I got a bit flat but they are fixable. I need to get back to my sort of game.”

