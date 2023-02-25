‘It was very special to lead my country out today’ – James Ryan hails ‘amazing’ Irish support in Rome

Ireland captain James Ryan during the Six Nations win over Italy at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome, Italy. Photo: Seb Daly/Sportsfile

Shortly after the full-time whistle had sounded at Stadio Olimpico, the Ireland players made their way around to all four corners of the ground to acknowledge the huge travelling support.

Green jerseys were dotted all over Rome from early in the day, with plenty of fans taking in what is one of the great away days.

Those who made the expensive trip were certainly given plenty of bang for their buck, as Ireland and Italy served up a cracking game that you couldn’t take your eyes off.

The journey home will be made all the sweeter by Ireland picking up their third straight bonus point win that keeps them on course for a Grand Slam.

For James Ryan, who captained Ireland to a Six Nations win, it was all about soaking up the brilliant atmosphere and savouring the moment.

"It was amazing,” Ryan said after his side’s 34-20 victory.

“Someone was saying the attendance was 51,000 and I'd say at least half of them were Irish. To have 25,000-plus Irish people here today was incredible.

“Even over the last couple of days, you got a real sense that there was a huge amount of Irish supporters. You'd go for a walk around the hotel and there were so many around.

"We really appreciate it, it makes a massive difference to us. It was very special to be able to lead my country out today with such great support there."

Despite Ireland having major momentum behind them now, internally, the squad believes they haven’t yet delivered a full 80-minute performance.

For that to be the case and Ireland to have the maximum 15 points from three games is hugely encouraging going forward.

"It is the case,” Ryan insisted.

“I don't think today was an 80-minute performance. We made it quite difficult for ourselves at times, particularly in the first half.

“But that's still a positive for us in a way because we're three from three, top of the table, but there's still a lot more for us. We have a good two weeks to get ready for Scotland and we have to be better."

Ryan praised Italy’s performance, as he admitted the hosts had stressed Ireland’s defence more than many others have managed lately.

“It was a tough game,” the Leinster lock said.

“I think defensively it was probably one of the toughest performances we have had for a while. You can see how they have come on.

“They play a lovely brand of rugby and they like to play the ball a lot. They're ambitious in attack and play inside their own half at times. So it was tough for us. We had to dig in.

"I enjoyed the week and my job was pretty easy today because there's guys like Hendy (Iain Henderson) there, a great leader. Ross (Byrne) is a really steady presence at out-half. Guys like Pete (O’Mahony) coming off the bench. It made my life a bit easier."

Ryan also hailed the impact of the Ireland bench, as the replacements helped see out the win.

"A big impact, yeah, (Ryan) Bairdo came on and brought a brilliant impact off the bench, a big turnover and then that lineout five metres from the line,” Ryan (26) added.

“The other boys who came on did really well as well. That's one of the strengths of us as a group. It's the squad depth.

“You see some of the guys who have been in and out of the team, like Tadhg (Furlong) and how big a player he is for us.

“He pulls out of the Wales game and you look at how well Finlay (Bealham) has gone in the last couple of games. So that's just an example of the group now.

"There's real strong squad depth."