'It was probably worse for everyone there and watching on TV' – Garry Ringrose opens up on Murrayfield injury

7 April 2023; Garry Ringrose of Leinster after his side's victory in the Heineken Champions Cup quarter-final match between Leinster and Leicester Tigers at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Garry Ringrose was oblivious as the world watched on, concerned for his well-being four weeks ago in Murrayfield.

One minute he was tackling Blair Kinghorn, the next, he was raising a thumb to signal the crowd that he was doing OK. In between, there was a long, anxious period where the medics tended to him and the capacity stadium watched on.

On Friday night, he returned to the pitch as if he'd never been away, producing a stunning, two-try performance for Leinster as they marched past Leicester Tigers and into the Heineken Champions Cup semi-finals.

For Ringrose, it was a relief to be back and he says he had no doubts about being ready.

"I mean, it was fine. It was just kind of a rugby incident. I caught his hip, which is like concrete when you catch someone's hip, and I caught the wrong side of my head, so it wasn't too bad for me because I was knocked out. It was probably a bit worse for everyone there and watching on TV," Ringrose explained.

"Like, the medics looked after me unbelievably well and with the oxygen and the neck brace and stuff, it made it look worse than it actually was.

"But they have to do what's right by the player and not take any chances, so that's what they were doing.

"It's not ideal, but my old man was over there. He was able to be with me after I went to hospital and got all the necessary scans and spoke to the right specialists over the last two or three weeks to get the all clear.

"So I was able to come out here and play with confidence and not question anything I had done before because I was so well looked after.

"I don't think Leinster or Ireland or anyone would put you back out if there was any doubt."

He was back on the pitch for some training the following week, and while he missed the Grand Slam decider and Leinster's win over Ulster, he was slowly working his way back.

"I was lucky that I was able to get back training. The Ireland-England game was on the Saturday and we were back training on the Wednesday (after), so that gets rid of any cobwebs," he said.

"I would have had to do training as part of the protocol with Ireland that week after the Scotland game, so that was quite good because I was able to tick things off.

"There's probably always a few nerves because you want things to go well, but off the back of being able to train, that definitely helped. The lungs were definitely burning once or twice during the game, but I think that was the case for everyone.

"I was back training that Wednesday in a non-contact capacity and then working with Sean O'Brien, gradually reintroducing contact and hitting him a few times, so it was a good way to get the confidence back. If you can manage him, then it's alright coming to playing in the games.

"I was probably close to being available for (the) Ulster (game), but speaking to independent specialists and Leinster as well, I erred on the side of caution, so that there was complete confidence this week.

"It was good to be back. It's always tough watching lads have a crack in games.

"Obviously, with Ireland, it was a special finish. When all was said and done, it didn't ever feel disappointing not being there because it was such a team and squad effort. There were a few of us who played a part earlier on in the tournament and then the same with this. I would have loved to have played last week, but it was pretty cool watching the lads go well in tough conditions.

"I was grateful to get a crack this week, and yeah, all went well.

"There was a little bit of nerves beforehand, but it's always nice to settle them and get over them."

Ireland's Garry Ringrose gives a thumbs-up as he is taken from the pitch on the medical buggy during the Scotland Six Nations clash. Photo by Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

It's no surprise that the ever-assiduous Ringrose has rewatched the sickening collision to analyse what he could have done better.

"Kinghorn just went a little bit in and then out, so just swerved real late and I got my head caught on the wrong side," he said.

"So, obviously, for myself technique-wise, can be a little bit better, be a bit more patient and then kind of chase my feet in so the head is in the right place.

"But I’ve made that tackle loads. I’d take responsibility for the technique but then also just be a little bit unlucky.

"As I said, it wasn’t too bad an experience for me because I was just knocked out and it was all good after that."

His importance to the Ireland squad was displayed when Johnny Sexton asked him to lift the Triple Crown.

"That was unbelievably special," Ringrose said.

"I remember the last Triple Crown we won after we had finished second, Church (Cian Healy) was saying how special it was to win a Triple Crown, and it wasn’t something he had done too frequently in his career, with all the trophies he’d won.

"So yeah, to get a chance to lift it was pretty cool. There’s any number of lads in the squad who could have lifted it. I think Johnny might have felt a bit sorry for me being injured, but it was a special moment to lift it with James (Ryan)."

Then came the celebrations, some of which took place in his parents' kitchen, where the squad called in to sing happy birthday to Ringrose's mother.

When footage emerged, it was posted on social media that they'd called in because the 28-year-old had opted not to go again for a third day's partying, a rumour he's been asked about repeatedly.

"I’m sick of talking about that now!" he said.

"I wouldn’t let the truth get in the way of a good story.

"Ah no, it was a bit of craic after. It was an unreal squad effort to do what we did in the Six Nations and it was pretty special finishing it here, so we made sure we celebrated the right way and then back to business when it came to training on the Wednesday with Leinster.

"It was my folks' (house), they were grand about it. We weren’t there for too long. Minimal damage."