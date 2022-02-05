‘It was pretty good across the board’ – Sexton and Farrell satisfied as focus turns to French test

Ireland's Jonathan Sexton beats the tackle of Dan Biggar of Wales during the Six Nations match at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin. Photo: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Andy Farrell and Johnny Sexton reflected on a job well done in seeing off Wales with a bonus point win, but the Ireland head coach and captain were keen to stress that a much tougher test lies ahead in Paris next weekend.

Ireland got their Six Nations campaign off to an ideal start in front of a packed crowd at the Aviva Stadium, and while one of Farrell's mantras since he took charge is to ensure that his players enjoy big wins, no one is getting ahead of themselves with what is to come against France.

Sexton masterfully led Ireland's attack once again and even though it wasn't always perfect in what were difficult conditions, Farrell will be hugely encouraged that his side picked up where they left off last November.

Ireland have now won nine games on the bounce and head to the City of Light unburdened by the same kind of fear that have dogged many of the previous visits.

“Delighted with the win and obviously the bonus is the bonus point,” Farrell said after watching his side easily see off Wales 29-7.

“To get a bonus point win against a side like Wales is no mean feat. We're delighted with that, really pleased with certain aspects of our play, but like all first games, there is plenty to work on as well.

“Wales came here to win and to do a job on us, so to be able to get a bonus point, we're delighted with it. It was pretty good across the board, but like I said, there is plenty to work on as well.”

Sexton got through 63 minutes and shipped a heavy tackle off-the-ball from Josh Adams, which cost the Welsh centre a yellow card, and ultimately, his team's slim chances of mounting an unlikely comeback.

The Ireland skipper will be crucial once again next week and he will know that as per his previous meetings with the French, he will likely face plenty of similar rough treatment.

This time last year, Ireland were beaten by Wales in the opener and that bitter experience was still fresh in Sexton's mind when he was asked what the most pleasing aspect of Ireland's win was.

“The win and the bonus point, like, I can't tell you how demoralising it is, you go to last year, first game, sitting in the dressing room with nothing to show for all your efforts, Triple Crown gone, Grand Slam gone, up against it to win the Championship,” he said.

Read More

“That's what we are pleased with most. Like Andy said, we feel that there is plenty of stuff we need to brush up on for next week because France away is arguably one of the biggest tests in world rugby.

“So, we need to be at our very best and we need to learn some lessons from today, even in victory. I think we did that well over November and hopefully we'll continue that way.”

With a ninth consecutive win in the bag, confidence is high in the Ireland camp as they eye what would be a huge scalp in Paris.

“There has always been confidence in the group, even when times were low, like the first two games of the Six Nations last year,” Sexton added.

“We felt we weren't too far away and thankfully we turned things around results-wise. Look, you're never confident about going over to Paris because it's a hard place to go, but I'm confident in the group, I'm confident that if we play our very best, we can win.

“That's what we need to get out of ourselves this week. Get our prep right, make sure you look after yourself recovery-wise and put our best performance out there and see where that takes us.”