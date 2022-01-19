Think of this as a horse race. Not your average spin around the track where all going to the starting gate are on the same page, but one where you have a few pit ponies thrown in with Derby candidates. Some different ages and shapes and sizes but all with something to offer. The goal is not to win, rather to get to the finish line.

The runners and riders have been chugging along in difficult circumstances, and coming around the last bend are confronted now with a long run home uphill. Six fences remain. The pit ponies have a spot near the rails which only they can use: hurdles rather than fences. Still, it's a packed field and anything can happen. If you are not in the bunch coming around that bend you won't fancy your chances of inclusion in the final count.

Andy Farrell is the man in control of the fences. Not where they come on the track, but their shape and size and degree of difficulty. Today he unveiled the look and feel of the sixth from home: the 2022 Six Nations squad. It will be followed by the touring squad for New Zealand this summer; then the November series squad a few months later. Next, early in the New Year, will come the Six Nations squad for 2023; followed by the preliminary World Cup squad in summer '23. And finally the trimmed down squad to go to the show in France. That reads like a door still wide open, but it's not.

The plan for two Ireland A games with Wales and England hasn't fared too well. Wales are struggling for depth in any case - unlike England - but by the time all the postponed matches from the URC and the Heineken Champions Cup have been repacked into the season's suitcase there won't be room for any A internationals. That leaves the New Zealand tour as the only window for non-marquee names to clamber through and make an impression.

Currently the plan is still for two games against Super Rugby franchises, as well as the three Test series, but if the NZ government decides on a lengthy quarantine period for incoming tourists the shape of that could change as well.

The reality is that if you're in that 'hopeful' group you weren't sitting by the phone all day today waiting for Farrell's email to drop. If, typically, you have three squads in a calendar year then the Six Nations panel is the least accommodating - at least in sharing game time. But James Hume was happy with his chances.

Hume is still one of the hopefuls despite his form demanding he should be in the starting side. Unfortunately for him his one cap, against the USA last summer, doesn't carry much weight when set alongside the 35 from Garry Ringrose in his five years of Test rugby. Ringrose, as it happens, is also in good form, albeit we've seen less of him than Hume lately.

You'll remember the micromanagement by Joe Schmidt that attended Ringrose's introduction to the top tier. Physically he is a different animal now compared to the skinny kid who had folks fretting when he took the ball into contact. If you set the one-cap Hume alongside Ringrose at that stage it's like man and boy. Hume is all there.

Robbie Henshaw and Jared Payne were Schmidt's go-to centre combination when Ringrose started making noise. It was loud and clear because outside of the potential new boy there wasn’t a clatter of lads with their hands up.

Hume meantime is in a scramble looking for attention. Never has the Irish system thrown up so many contenders for 12/13.

In Ulster, Hume and Stuart McCloskey make a big, physical and very skilful pair. In Connacht Bundee Aki delivers for province and country every time he laces a boot. Chris Farrell in Munster remains one of the best centres on the circuit, while behind Ringrose and Henshaw in Leinster you have Ciarán Frawley - a 10 by trade, now used as a 12, who has seen the inside of an Ireland camp even if he's the only one from that list uncapped.

The quality of that group is best illustrated by the prospect of Frawley and Hume being sent out to start a game together in green. Evidently it’s not a combination Andy Farrell is considering over the next two months, but Ireland have sent out Championship pairings with a stack more caps and half the talent of that pair.

Farrell should however be looking to start Hume in round three, at home to Italy. Whatever coaches say about this fixture it is low risk, rendered even safer by the venue, and the gulf currently between the two squads. If the plan is to take Hume to New Zealand in the summer - and it is - his value there would be enhanced by having a run in the Six Nations under his belt.

For the coach it would be having a horse who surely will finish the race as an even better player ahead of the World Cup. It makes sense to give him a Championship canter sooner rather than later.