'It just shows nowadays that the referee on the field isn't the most important person' – O'Gara's sympathy for O'Mahony

Former Irish International Ronan O’Gara, and a family of rugby Minis, as he launches the Aviva Mini Rugby Virtual Skills Hub, which will take place over next week’s mid-term break from February Monday 15 to Friday February 19. Photo: Inpho/Farid Makhlouf

Ronan O'Gara has admitted that he had a degree of sympathy for Peter O'Mahony following his costly red card during Ireland's Six Nations defeat to Wales yesterday.

O'Mahony was sent off after just 14 minutes for a dangerous clear-out on Wales prop Tomas Francis at a ruck.

Although referee Wayne Barnes initially did not believe the incident required further examination, his TMO Tom Foley disagreed and quickly intervened before O'Mahony was given his marching orders.

World Rugby have understandably clamped down on any high shots around the head/neck area, and while O'Mahony could have very few complaints, his former team-mate O'Gara believes that the breakdown is becoming increasingly more difficult to coach.

Expand Close Peter O'Mahony of Ireland leaves the pitch after being shown a red card in Cardiff. (Photo: Chris Fairweather/Sportsfile) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Peter O'Mahony of Ireland leaves the pitch after being shown a red card in Cardiff. (Photo: Chris Fairweather/Sportsfile)

O'Gara is at the coal face of the action in his current role as La Rochelle head coach and watching the game yesterday, he believed that O'Mahony's actions were not reckless.

"What's fascinating for me is the red card,” O'Gara said.

“So, it just shows nowadays that the referee on the field isn't the most important person. It's the TMO because to quote Wayne Barnes, 'it's a clear-out, it's totally unavoidable' was his language.

"If you have that in your sport where it becomes stopped and frozen and we're looking at stills, I think they're going to do something at the breakdown because it's just going to be... you need force to clear people and obviously force to the head is a red card.

"Is it foul play? He's come from a distance, it's high speed and he's hit him in the head, he's not in control. It's high danger. Sanction is a red card.

“So from 60 seconds previously to watching it live, Wayne Barnes thinks it's a clear-out and there's nothing wrong and it's totally unavoidable to being drawn attention to... it's the TMO who stops the game and we have a look at one image and it's very... it gives the referee the view that it's a blow to the head and once it's a blow to the head it's a red card.

"It was Johnny (Sexton) who cleared out the prop (Francis) and normally he stays on his stomach... but Peter didn't go in to... he parks up a little bit. I do think he actually is in control. As a coach, it's getting very, very difficult to understand what we need to do in this aspect of the game.”

Asked what he would change in order to make the breakdown safer, whilst ensuring a key area of the game maintained its physical edge, O'Gara admitted that it was a difficult balance.

"If there's intent to maim a guy, it's obviously a red card but that's at the other end of the scale,” the 128-times capped former out-half continued.

"You can see there that Peter is in control of his feet from my point of view, but the whole thing about, and I don't have an answer for you because so many players, the (David) Pococks of the world, the fellas that are poaching the ball, if you take that bit away from the game then from a coach's point of view they're not that interesting.

"But winning those penalties are absolutely crucial but if some locks onto the ball, asometimes technique goes out the window and you have to reallyrrive with impetus to shift them and sometimes it's too hard as we've seen.

Read More

"But the good thing about it is that at Test level there's 200-odd cameras to show that anything that's sinister or nasty or close to it, it's picked up now.

“What's happening at that level of the game is discipline is unbelievable because the red card had the biggest impact. Ireland probably would have won the game by 10 points I would think.

"Even saying that, I think Ireland will be disappointed with their inaccuracies in certain aspects of the game that cost the game considering all that went against them, but that was the key point.”

Online Editors