Sport Six Nations

Saturday 17 March 2018

'It is a Herculean day in the Irish rugby calendar' - Ireland rugby fans paint London green

An Ireland fan before the NatWest 6 Nations match at Twickenham Stadium, London. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Saturday March 17, 2018. See PA story RUGBYU England. Photo credit should read: Paul Harding/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: Editorial use only, No commercial use without prior permission.
An Ireland fan before the NatWest 6 Nations match at Twickenham Stadium, London. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Saturday March 17, 2018. See PA story RUGBYU England. Photo credit should read: Paul Harding/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: Editorial use only, No commercial use without prior permission.
Ireland fans pose for a picture prior to the NatWest 6 Nations match at Twickenham Stadium, London. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Saturday March 17, 2018. See PA story RUGBYU England. Photo credit should read: Gareth Fuller/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: Editorial use only, No commercial use without prior permission.
Fans arrive at Twickenham, London, ahead of the Six Nations rugby match between Ireland and England. David Mirzoeff/PA Wire
Rugby Union - Six Nations Championship - England vs Ireland - Twickenham Stadium, London, Britain - March 17, 2018 General view of the scoreboard before the match REUTERS/Toby Melville
Rugby Union - Six Nations Championship - England vs Ireland - Twickenham Stadium, London, Britain - March 17, 2018 General view inside the stadium before the match REUTERS/Toby Melville
England and Ireland fans prior to the NatWest 6 Nations match at Twickenham Stadium, London. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Saturday March 17, 2018. See PA story RUGBYU England. Photo credit should read: Gareth Fuller/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: Editorial use only, No commercial use without prior permission.
An Ireland fan shows her support prior to the NatWest 6 Nations match at Twickenham Stadium, London. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Saturday March 17, 2018. See PA story RUGBYU England. Photo credit should read: Gareth Fuller/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: Editorial use only, No commercial use without prior permission.
An Ireland fan shows his support prior to the NatWest 6 Nations match at Twickenham Stadium, London. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Saturday March 17, 2018. See PA story RUGBYU England. Photo credit should read: Gareth Fuller/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: Editorial use only, No commercial use without prior permission.
Ireland fans pose for a picture prior to the NatWest 6 Nations match at Twickenham Stadium, London. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Saturday March 17, 2018. See PA story RUGBYU England. Photo credit should read: Gareth Fuller/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: Editorial use only, No commercial use without prior permission.
Ireland fans prior to the NatWest 6 Nations match at Twickenham Stadium, London. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Saturday March 17, 2018. See PA story RUGBYU England. Photo credit should read: Gareth Fuller/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: Editorial use only, No commercial use without prior permission.
An Ireland fan prior to the NatWest 6 Nations match at Twickenham Stadium, London. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Saturday March 17, 2018. See PA story RUGBYU England. Photo credit should read: Gareth Fuller/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: Editorial use only, No commercial use without prior permission.
An Ireland fan before the NatWest 6 Nations match at Twickenham Stadium, London. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Saturday March 17, 2018. See PA story RUGBYU England. Photo credit should read: Paul Harding/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: Editorial use only, No commercial use without prior permission.
Ireland fans before the NatWest 6 Nations match at Twickenham Stadium, London. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Saturday March 17, 2018. See PA story RUGBYU England. Photo credit should read: Paul Harding/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: Editorial use only, No commercial use without prior permission.
England and Ireland fans before the NatWest 6 Nations match at Twickenham Stadium, London. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Saturday March 17, 2018. See PA story RUGBYU England. Photo credit should read: Paul Harding/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: Editorial use only, No commercial use without prior permission.
Fans arrive at Twickenham, London, ahead of the Six Nations rugby match between Ireland and England. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Saturday March 17, 2018. Photo credit should read: David Mirzoeff/PA Wire
Independent.ie Newsdesk

Independent.ie Newsdesk

Irish rugby fans are hoping for a glorious Saint Patrick's Day as their side takes on England in a Grand Slam showdown at Twickenham.

London has been painted green as Ireland's rugby squad bid for a place in Irish folklore in the Six Nations on England's home turf.

Ireland has already won the Six Nations - their third in five years - but are hoping to secure a sweet victory over the English to cement their third ever Grand Slam.

With tickets akin to gold dust, hundreds of Irish fans have gathered at pubs near Twickenham stadium in the south west of the capital.

Ireland fans pose for a picture prior to the NatWest 6 Nations match at Twickenham Stadium, London. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Saturday March 17, 2018. See PA story RUGBYU England. Photo credit should read: Gareth Fuller/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: Editorial use only, No commercial use without prior permission.
Ireland fans pose for a picture prior to the NatWest 6 Nations match at Twickenham Stadium, London. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Saturday March 17, 2018. See PA story RUGBYU England. Photo credit should read: Gareth Fuller/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: Editorial use only, No commercial use without prior permission.

On a packed train en route to the area, Ciaran Walsh, 22, from Cork, said he is "barbarically excited", adding: "It is a seismic day in Irish rugby history."

Conor Crowley, 22, from Cork, said: "It is a Herculean day in the Irish rugby calendar."

Ireland fans prior to the NatWest 6 Nations match at Twickenham Stadium, London. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Saturday March 17, 2018. See PA story RUGBYU England. Photo credit should read: Gareth Fuller/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: Editorial use only, No commercial use without prior permission.
Ireland fans prior to the NatWest 6 Nations match at Twickenham Stadium, London. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Saturday March 17, 2018. See PA story RUGBYU England. Photo credit should read: Gareth Fuller/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: Editorial use only, No commercial use without prior permission.

Conor Barry, 22, also from Gaggin in West Cork, said: "I actually have a feeling of numbness with nerves."

An Ireland fan shows her support prior to the NatWest 6 Nations match at Twickenham Stadium, London. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Saturday March 17, 2018. See PA story RUGBYU England. Photo credit should read: Gareth Fuller/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: Editorial use only, No commercial use without prior permission.
An Ireland fan shows her support prior to the NatWest 6 Nations match at Twickenham Stadium, London. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Saturday March 17, 2018. See PA story RUGBYU England. Photo credit should read: Gareth Fuller/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: Editorial use only, No commercial use without prior permission.

Press Association

Sport Newsletter

The best sport action straight to your inbox every morning.

Editor's Choice

Also in Sport