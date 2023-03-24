Irish rugby heroes joy at celebrating historic Grand Slam win at Aviva with family and friends

Host Ryan Tubridy thanked the squad for the sheer joy they brought to the country

Members of Ireland’s Grand-Slam-winning rugby team were ecstatic that their friends and families were able to join them on the pitch at the Aviva stadium following their historic win last weekend.

Appearing on RTE’s The Late Late Show this evening, 24-year-old hooker and man of the match Dan Sheehan summed up the feelings of his fellow team-mates after they were crowned the Six Nations Grand Slam champions following their 29-16 defeat of England last Saturday.

“There’s nothing like home. The way friends and family can go to the game, you know half the stadium probably, because Ireland’s just too small. But to play, especially last weekend against England at home and to win a Grand Slam is something I’ll never forget.”

His team-mate Josh van der Flier said it was a special moment for his grandfather – who hadn’t been able to attend a match due to health reasons for the past two years – when he was able to celebrate on the pitch following their victory.

“It was an incredible moment,” he said of the former rugby player.

“He’s such a hero to me.”

Prop Andrew Porter (27) said the entire squad was over the moon after Ireland secured its fourth Grand Slam win and first-ever Grand Slam victory on home soil in Dublin. It was also Ireland’s first Grand Slam title since 2018.

“It was great to celebrate with family and friends on the pitch. It was incredible to be able to celebrate with your team-mates,” he said.

All three of the players sported daffodils in support of the Irish Cancer Society’s annual Daffodil Day fundraiser today.

Meanwhile, presenter Ryan Tubridy thanked the squad for “the sheer joy they brought to the country,” following the win over the St Patrick’s Day weekend.