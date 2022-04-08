Irish players have to keep it simple, do basics and be patient against Italy as the pressure is on

This is a must-win game for many reasons, least of all so that the Irish avoid the wooden spoon. While everyone knows that rebuilding this team is a long-term project, a home win against Italy – who we’ve beaten 14 times in the last 15 meetings – is essential to get us back on track.

How do they do it? It starts by taking care of the ball. The unforced turnovers killed us against France, but when you look past the lopsided final score, Ireland weren’t as far behind as many believe. Possession was 50-50, with territory 56-44 in France’s favour.

But the big difference was turnovers: we had seven more than France.

Many of those were due to players thinking a few steps ahead. In any sport, you can’t try to force the game and there were several balls dropped when players weren’t under pressure but thinking of how quickly they could get the ball away to launch an attack. It backfired, allowing France to win cheap metres. That led to excellent launch ball from their scrums, which sucked in players and allowed them to exploit gaps in the Irish line.

It has to be different tomorrow. I’d like to see the Irish players treat the ball like a newborn baby – make sure it stays in their hands. You have to win it first, then decide what to do. We also need to keep the pace of the game high. We’re really good when we get quick ball, going sideline to sideline and winning gain line. That’s when we’re at our best: playing good, attacking rugby.

However, Ireland also need to know how to slow the game down – to frustrate the Italians and keep the ball, going through phases. Our three tries against Wales all had at least seven phases and when we string them together like that, really good things happen, and that’s without having an extra platform from our lineout or scrum.

The Italian scrum isn’t as powerful as the two previous opponents, so you’d hope some of the good scrums we saw will show up more consistently, offering a solid launchpad. The Italians are dangerous in the line out and really frustrated France, so it’s about doing our homework there, reading them and getting the little details right.

We have to be meticulous about what we do and if that means slowing the ball down, keeping it in hand, then so be it. Against Wales, we had 34pc possession, that needs to be a lot higher. It sounds simple, but it’s true: Italy can’t hurt us if they don’t have the ball.

This won’t be easy, and the players will be feeling the pressure. It’s the first year since 2007 that Ireland has started the Six Nations with back-to-back defeats, and when it happened before, we also lost the third game. Winning is a habit, as is losing, that’s why it’s so important to change course tomorrow.

But all the players need to think about is performance, not the result. With young players, when you really want to win, you often end up forcing the game, trying to do all these amazing things, but some of my best performances came when I didn’t actually care about the result but played with a smile on my face, no expectations on my shoulders, making clear decisions and playing a fluid game. The result looked after itself.

If you keep the game simple, it’ll work. Also, getting the basics right consistently is vital. We have to play for the full 80 minutes and be ruthless in our decision-making. Keeping the penalty count to single figures is non-negotiable. Italy can be vulnerable to discipline, so if we’re on the front foot, we can force them into making poor decisions. Put them under pressure and they’ll fold. But we have to be patient.

Some obvious tweaks have, thankfully, been made. I couldn’t understand why Beibhinn Parsons didn’t start the first two games, but I’m pleased to see her named on the wing tomorrow. She’s one of the best wingers in the world, and it was like leaving James Lowe, with the form he’s in, on the bench. She’s a player who makes good things happen, and the fact she’ll be in the game early means she can be an absolute thorn in the Italian side from the outset.

Read More

There looks to be little between the teams, so this should be a close one. It’s the first time a women’s international has been played at Musgrave Park and because of where this team is coming from, it’s an appropriate setting, given Munster’s beloved anthem.

Because this Irish team has been on the canvas for the past two weeks, it’s now time to stand up and fight like hell.



