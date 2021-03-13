Irish Lions hopefuls in shop window as Warren Gatland heads for Murrayfield

Warren Gatland File Photo...File photo dated 08-07-2017 of British and Irish Lions coach Warren Gatland. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Issue date: Monday October 16, 2017. The Welsh Rugby Union has changed its international player selection policy and scrapped so-called Gatland's Law. See PA story RUGBYU Wales Selection. Photo credit should read David Davies/PA Wire....S

LIONS coach Warren Gatland will be in attendance for Ireland’s penultimate Six Nations clash against Scotland at Murrayfield tomorrow to run the rule over the tour hopefuls.

Gatland will also be in attendance for this evening's game between England and France, while he'll no doubt keep an eye on how Wales get on in Rome as they look to take the next step towards their unlikely Grand Slam.

Ireland head coach Andy Farrell, who is expected to assist Gatland on the home tour this summer, has challenged his Ireland charges to prove a point as they look to pick up their second away win of a disappointing campaign.

Defeats to Wales and France mean Ireland will fall short of their stated target of going into next week’s final game against England in Dublin with a chance to win the tournament and defeat at Murrayfield would put huge pressure on the coach ahead of that game.

He and his players have spoken about the progress they’re making, now they must show their work.

“I’ve certainly seen us grow,” he said.

"Obviously, the first performance was a difficult one to judge although the intent was there against Wales. Then, you look forward to the last performance there’s some real good intent in our play.

"We respected the game in the right manner. Our attitude was spot on and I’ve seen that grow over the last couple of weeks and we’re hoping to go out in these last two games and show exactly what our potential looks like.”

Asked what success from the last two games looks like, Farrell said: "Two wins and two good performances. That is what we are after."

Farrell made three changes to his starting XV, with Cian Healy, Rob Herring and Keith Earls coming in for Dave Kilcoyne, Rónan Kelleher and Jordan Larmour. Conor Murray is back on the bench for Craig Casey, while Ryan Baird keeps his place in the No 19 shirt after making his debut in Rome.

Scotland, meanwhile, have made four changes to their team with WP Nel in for the suspended Zander Fagerson, while Jamie Ritchie and Sean Maitland return as Sam Johnstone replaces the injured Cameron Redpath.

CJ Stander wins his 50th Ireland cap and Farrell paid tribute to the stalwart South African-born No 8 who only became eligible to play for Ireland in 2016.

“It’s a difficult one to put into words because I couldn’t say enough about the bloke,” he said.

"He is the most genuine bloke that you would ever meet. He is as honest as the day is long and I suppose that’s what shows in his performance.

“How he acts on a daily basis and genuinely cares for people is exactly how he plays for the team. He’s a team-first man that takes the hard yards and puts himself into difficult situations where others may shy away from time to time.

“If anything needs doing as far as tough yards, he’s the one to put his hand up. I’m thoroughly delighted for CJ to get his 50th cap this week and I’ve no doubt he’ll have a great game on the back of that.”

Given the referees have been so influential in this year’s tournament, Farrell warned his players to watch their discipline.

“We've had (referee) Andrew Brace in with us this week. We have an Irish ref in with us every week,” he said.

"So you want to make sure that we are as disciplined as we possibly can.

"It's something that we constantly review, even the stuff that doesn’t get picked up by the referees, something that we bring up within ourselves because it is a big part of our game, you know, making sure that the opposition don’t get the access they are craving.

"There's always a remit that comes out at the start of a competition regarding what the referees are looking for, offside has been a big one, making sure that you're not in front of the kicker is another one.

"So there are always things that we know they're going to be white-hot on and looking for, but it's something that we would constantly not take for granted, just because they're looking for one or two bits to police the competition with.

“We try and make sure we keep on top of most things so I think if you have that manner within how you go about your discipline game I tend to feel you come out on the right side of the penalty count.

“It is tough (on players). You’ve got to be accurate, haven’t you? You’ve got to be accurate in what you do but our players are pretty adaptable to that as well.”

